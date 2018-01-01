Welcome to Ömnögovi

Ömnögovi (Өмнөговь; southern Gobi) is the largest aimag in Mongolia, and has a population density of only 0.4 people per square kilometre. With an average annual precipitation of just 130mm a year, and summer temperatures reaching an average of 38°C, this is the driest, hottest and harshest region in the entire country. Tourists love it, however, and there are plenty of ger camps throughout the aimag thanks to its epic sand dunes, that icy gorge and those flaming cliffs. Far more important from a dollars and cents perspective, however, is the mining industry, and in particular the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold deposit in Khanbogd sum, and Tavan Tolgoi, one of the world's largest coking and thermal coal deposits. But with every mountain top removed and precious stream or spring polluted, life for nomadic herders and local wildlife only gets harsher.