Welcome to Ömnögovi

Ömnögovi (Өмнөговь; southern Gobi) is the largest aimag in Mongolia, and has a population density of only 0.4 people per square kilometre. With an average annual precipitation of just 130mm a year, and summer temperatures reaching an average of 38°C, this is the driest, hottest and harshest region in the entire country. Tourists love it, however, and there are plenty of ger camps throughout the aimag thanks to its epic sand dunes, that icy gorge and those flaming cliffs. Far more important from a dollars and cents perspective, however, is the mining industry, and in particular the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold deposit in Khanbogd sum, and Tavan Tolgoi, one of the world's largest coking and thermal coal deposits. But with every mountain top removed and precious stream or spring polluted, life for nomadic herders and local wildlife only gets harsher.

Top experiences in Ömnögovi

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for

Ömnögovi activities

$2599 Classic

Nomadic Mongolia

Long after the reign of Genghis Khan, nomadism remains a way of life in modern Mongolia. But with so much to see and do here, it’s only natural that people would want to move about and explore. This adventure taps into the nomadic lifestyle embraced by almost 40% of the local population, travelling through ruggedly beautiful gorges and sandstone mountains in search of golden eagles, desert gazelles and the Mongolian horse. And when you’re not moving, you’ll experience local customs up close, exploring rural villages and sleeping in traditional ger tents.
$4199 National Geographic Journeys

Discover Mongolia

Discover one of Asia's most under-explored regions on a two-week adventure through Mongolia. Walk through the remote and mysterious Erdene Zhu monastery with a Lama Buddhist monk; visit the dramatic Flaming Cliffs, a world-renowned paleontology site famous for its amount of dinosaur eggs and bones; and drop by the home of a welcoming camel-herding family for an afternoon you'll always remember. Embrace your inner nomad in this timeless place.
See More Activities
Ömnögovi photo credits