Welcome to Mandalgov

Mandalgov (Мандалговь) came into existence in 1942 and originally consisted of only 40 gers. Today it’s a sleepy, rather charmless town that offers the usual amenities for an aimag capital: a hotel, a monastery, a surprisingly good museum and a few shops. A walk to the top of Mandalin Khar Ovoo, just north of the town centre, affords sweeping views of the bleak terrain. There is more to see in western Dundgovi, but Mandalgov can be a useful stop-off on the overland route to Dalanzadgad. You don't need to spend the night, however.