Welcome to Mandalgov
Mandalgov (Мандалговь) came into existence in 1942 and originally consisted of only 40 gers. Today it’s a sleepy, rather charmless town that offers the usual amenities for an aimag capital: a hotel, a monastery, a surprisingly good museum and a few shops. A walk to the top of Mandalin Khar Ovoo, just north of the town centre, affords sweeping views of the bleak terrain. There is more to see in western Dundgovi, but Mandalgov can be a useful stop-off on the overland route to Dalanzadgad. You don't need to spend the night, however.
Top experiences in Mandalgov
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.