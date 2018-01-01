Welcome to Gov-Altai

Mongolia’s second-largest aimag is named after the Gobi Desert and Mongol Altai Nuruu, a mountain range that virtually bisects the aimag to create a stark, rocky landscape. There is a certain beauty in this combination, but there is considerable heartbreak too. Gov-Altai (Говь-Алтай) is one of the least suitable areas for raising livestock, and therefore one of the most hostile to human habitation. Somehow a few Gobi bears, wild camels, ibexes and even snow leopards survive, protected in several remote national parks. Most of the population lives in the northeastern corner, where melting snow from Khangai Nuruu feeds small rivers, creating vital water supplies.