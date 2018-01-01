4-Day Mongolia Gobi Desert Tour

Leave Ulaanbaatar and explore the South of Mongolia on this 4-day trip –Learn about the different regions- their nature and sights. Day 1: Eagle Valley in South Gobi (L/D) You will be and transfered to the airport for your flight to Dalanzadgad, the capital of Umnugobi aimag. This flight takes one and half hours to arrive at the airstrip in Dalanzadgad. Discover Mongolia team will be waiting you. Take a city tour in a local town and visit a local museum. Drive to Yol Am – a wonderfully picturesque place with ice even during the summer, and be surrounded by sheer rocky walls, forming incredible canyons. These areas are situated in the Gobi Gurvan Saikhan National Park which encompasses the "Three Beauties" peaks and the most easterly points of the Altai Mountains. Overnight in tourist camp. Day 2: Khongor Sand Dunes (B/L/D)After breakfast, take a trip to Khongor sand dunes. The sand dunes change color with each hour of the day, from yellow to silver to rose-colored at (dawn/ sundown). On the way see to Dungene valley – a wonderfully picturesque place and surrounded by sheer rocky walls, forming incredible canyons. You will be riding on camel to explore the Khongor sand dunes. The two-humped Bactrian camels are very comfortable to ride as they walk slowly and gently, and you will be well supported by the humps, sitting comfortably in between them. The camel guide will lead you safely through the sand dunes. Plus, you will have an opportunity to visit a camel herdsman family to experience their lifestyle, culture, and traditions. Overnight in tourist camp. Day 3: Bayanzag, the land of the dinosaurs (B/L/D) Today you will drive to Bayanzag, (known as Flaming Cliffs where the first nest of dinosaur eggs found in 1922) a site famous for the remains of dinosaurs which lived here 60 million years ago. You can walk around where dinosaurs once roamed and see saksaul trees and other classic desert vegetation. Overnight in tourist camp. Day 4: Fly back Ulaanbaatar (B) Up early you will be driven back to Dalanzadgad for your return flight to Ulaanbaatar. End the trip.