Welcome to Angahuan

Angahuan, 40km northwest of Uruapan and the nearest town to the incredible Volcán Paricutín, is a typical Purépecha town: there are wooden houses, dusty streets, as many horses as cars, women in ankle-length skirts and colorful shawls, and loudspeakers booming announcements in the Purépecha tongue. Jaru je sesi (Welcome)!