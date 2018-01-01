Welcome to Tuxtla Gutiérrez
A few blocks west of the Jardín de la Marimba, Avenida Central becomes Blvd Belisario Domínguez; many of the Tuxtla’s best hotels and restaurants are strung along this road, as well as the city's big-box megastores.
Chiapas Rappel Adventure at Sima de las Cotorras
After hotel pickup by air-conditioned minivan in Tuxtla Gutiérrez or San Cristóbal de las Casas, head out on a Mexican nature and adventure tour. Your professional guide will drive you to the famous La Sima de las Cotorras (Sinkhole of Parrots), roughly 2 hours away. The sinkhole earned its name from a natural spectacle that occurs every morning at dawn when flocks of parrots embark on a mass exodus. The area surrounding the sinkhole is Selva El Ocote, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, known for its lush, expansive forests and dramatic karst cliffs. It’s one of the most important tropical forests in Mexico, due to its large size and biological and ecological diversity.The sinkhole itself is a large pit, surrounded by trees and shrubs, in limestone terrain. It plummets 459 feet (140 meters) and is the deepest sinkhole in the region. But there’s much more to this scene than just a giant hole in the ground, which you’ll experience as you follow your guide down a safe rappel line. Once you’re immersed in the darkness beneath the earth’s surface, see 46 ancient paintings scrawled on the walls, vestiges of the Zoque culture. The paintings, located 230 feet (70 meters) down, are estimated to be 5,000 to 10,000 years old. It remains a mystery how the paintings came to be made in such a difficult place, which just makes them all the more beautiful to admire. Make your way back to the surface and enjoy lunch, and then settle back in your minivan for the trip back to your hotel.
Chiapas Indigenous Villages and Mountain Bike Tour
Your cultural bike journey begins with hotel pickup in Tuxtla Gutiérrez or San Cristóbal de las Casas. Departing from San Cristóbal on your mountain bike, prepare to cover approximately 20 miles (32 km) in all of moderate, single-track terrain. Explore Chiapas’ indigenous villages and enjoy spectacular views of the verdant mountains and valleys along the way.Fuel up with a snack when you arrive at San Juan Chamula in the Chiapas Highlands (own expense). Chamula is a town inhabited by indigenous Mayans known as Tzotzil, most of whom speak their native dialect. Hear about the many things that make this community distinct, such as their autonomous, self-policing status, and learn about the traditional clothes, religion and language of the people here. See the Church of San Juan Bautista, where Catholicism and the local Mayan religion blend together, and visit a traditional Mayan market known for its vibrant colors.Continue biking while enjoying views of the surrounding mountains. Upon reaching Zinacantán, take a break with a traditional lunch of quesadillas, beans and organic coffee with a local family at their home. Watch them prepare the food and learn about their day-to-day life and customs.After lunch, head out to explore the village’s Church of San Lorenzo and learn about the local culture. Then embark on the ride back to San Cristóbal de las Casas, where the trip ends with hotel drop-off.
Palenque and Jungle Waterfalls from Tuxtla Gutierrez
Depart from your hotel in Tuxtla Gutiérrez and begin the scenic journey to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Palenque aboard an air-conditioned van. Once there, you'll enjoy the jungle scenery and have around 2.5 hours to explore the site along with your guide and learn all about its history and importance.The ruins of Palenque date back to 226 BC and most of the history of this civilization has been pieced together by historians, who have interpreted hieroglyphics inscribed on the monuments. Once done with your visit here, you'll head to Misol-Ha Waterfall, which is 115-foot-high (35-meter). See how it streams down a cliff and take in the views and sounds of the rushing waters (45 minutes at Misol-Ha). Your last stop is the Agua Azul Cascades, which are a series of waterfalls named for their turquoise water. Here, you'll relax and admire the tranquil scenery and have a chance to take a dip in the pools of water at the base of the waterfalls. You’ll also have the option to purchase refreshments and regional snacks (1.5 hours at Agua Azul). After your visit, relax on the trip back to your hotel.
Maya Cultural Tour: Chamula, Zinacantan, San Cristobal
After hotel pickup in Tuxtla Gutierrez, you will drive to the community of San Juan Chamula. This community has 2,000 inhabitants of direct Mayan descent and, with a local guide, you'll learn all about the region, customs and more. You'll also get to visit the Church of San Juan yBautista (St. John the Baptist) with its simple but incredibly beautiful ornamentation on the outer fascade. Go inside and admire the arrangement of its altars, with Catholic saints dressed according to indigenous traditional customs. Moreover, you'll learn and observe how ancient Mayan traditions are now intertwined with modern day Catholic practices. The tour continues to Zinacantan which is another town with an indigenous population very close to San Cristobal de las Casas. Here, you'll visit the Church of San Lorenzo (St. Lawrence) and see the laborious handmade work of the weaver women. They use a loom at their waists to make amazing textile pieces such as 'Huipiles' (ponchos), tablecloths, bedspreads and cushion covers. You will then have a mini traditional lunch (beans, organic coffee, hand made tortillas and drink typical of the region) with a local family where you can learn more about their customs and traditions. Zinacantán literally means "land of bats" and comes from the Nahuatl language. People here speak Tzotzil(a Mayan language). Finally, you'll go to the Magical Town of San Cristobal de las Casas where you'll have time to walk around visiting its main touristic walkers and surroundings. Enjoy this experience and relax back to your hotel in Tuxtla Gutiérrez.
El Chiflon Waterfalls and Montebello Lakes Nationa
You'll be picked up from your hotel in Tuxtla Gutierrez and head to Chiflón Waterfalls. Admire the series of waterfalls and even reach the highest part of the mountain to enjoy the breeze from the Bridal Veil waterfall which has an impressive drop of over 300 feet. Your tour then continues to Montebello Lakes National Park where you'll visit 4 to 6 lakes and admire their crystalline waters ranging from pale blue to violet, emerald and turquoise. These lakes' famous shades of color are unique due to several factors including the type of soil found at the bottom, vegetation and light. Enjoy views of the reed valley, mountains and tropical jungle with rich flora including orchids, bromeliads, juniper trees, cedar, mahogany and more. Your tour ends with hotel drop-off.
Chiapas Canopy Zipline Tour
After pickup at your hotel in San Cristóbal or Tuxtla Gutiérrez, head out of town in your air-conditioned transport and enjoy the scenic beauty of the tree-covered hills as your guide provides details on the ecosystem. When you arrive at Encuentro Ecotourism Park, listen to a briefing on proper zipline procedures. The three incredible ziplines in the park are a thrill a second. At up to 656 feet (200 meters) long and 164 feet (50 meters) from the ground, they are long enough to make you feel like you have superhuman flying powers. Soar over the canopy of trees and wildlife, above rivers and through canyons in the most beautiful part of Chiapas. Keep your eyes open for some of the indigenous wildlife in the area; flying squirrels could be soaring right along with you while skunks and iguanas scurry below. Several species of birds might be in your airspace or lurking in the coniferous forest, including chachalacas, mountain trogons, hummingbirds and pink-headed warblers. Youll have free time to explore the park on foot as well. Afterward, relax on the drive back to San Cristóbal or Tuxtla Gutiérrez, with drop-off at your hotel.