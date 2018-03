Welcome to Santo Domingo, Unión Juárez & Volcán Tacaná

At 4100m, Volcán Tacaná’s dormant cone towers over the countryside north of Tapachula. Even if you’re not interested in climbing to its summit, two villages, Santo Domingo and Unión Juárez, on its gorgeously verdant lower slopes make an attractive day trip, their cooler climate offering welcome relief from the Tapachula steam bath. The scenic road up is winding but well paved.