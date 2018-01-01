Toniná Mayan Ruins and Ocosingo City Tour

Your day starts with morning pickup from your hotel in Tuxtla Gutiérrez or San Cristóbal de las Casas. Enjoy a buffet breakfast aboard the minivan to set you up for the full day’s exploring ahead of you.Your first stop — located 1.5 or 2.5 hours away, depending on your start point — is the archaeological site of Toniná, a ruined Mayan city dating back to pre-Columbian times. Built on a hillside, Toniná is home to one of the highest Mayan temples, with 260 steep steps lining the route to the summit. Take a 2.5-hour walking tour of the ancient ruins, scattered with temple-pyramids and preserved stucco sculptures, and learn all about the legendary Maya civilization from your guide. Climb to the top to be awarded beautiful views over the rolling green landscape. Check out the museum before heading out. Drive to the nearby city of Ocosingo for a 2.5-hour tour. Visit the 15th-century Church San Jacinto de Polonia, walk through the zócalo (Ocosingo's main square), and explore the vibrant Tianguis Campesino, a traditional food market where producers sell to their loyal clientele — mostly local women. It’s a colorful sight, with many of the traders donning traditional dress. Take a 45-minute lunch break (own expense) at one of the city's restaurants for a chance to sample regional specialities such as menudo (a beef soup with chili pepper, herbs and lime). After lunch, continue to El Corralito, a group of small waterfalls and natural pools surrounded by lush vegetation. Take in the beautiful countryside scenery on your 1.5-hour visit. Then relax on the minivan drive back to your original destination.