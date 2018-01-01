Welcome to Frontera Corozal
This riverside frontier town (formerly Frontera Echeverría) is the stepping-stone to the beautiful ruins of Yaxchilán, and is on the main route between Chiapas and Guatemala’s Petén region. Inhabited mainly by Chol Maya, who settled here in the 1970s, Frontera Corozal is 16km by paved road from Crucero Corozal junction on the Carretera Fronteriza. The broad Río Usumacinta, flowing swiftly between jungle-covered banks, forms the Mexico–Guatemala border here.
Long, fast, outboard-powered lanchas (motorboats) come and go from the river embarcadero (jetty). Almost everything you’ll need is on the paved street leading back from the river here, including the immigration office, 400m from the embarcadero, where you should hand in/obtain a tourist permit if you’re leaving for/arriving from Guatemala.
Top experiences in Frontera Corozal
