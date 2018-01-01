Welcome to Chiapa de Corzo
Chiapa de Corzo has been occupied almost continuously since about 1200 BC. Before the Spaniards arrived, the warlike Chiapa tribe had their capital, Nandalumí, a couple of kilometers downstream, on the opposite bank of the Grijalva. When Diego de Mazariegos invaded the area in 1528, the Chiapa hurled themselves by the hundreds to their death in the canyon rather than surrender.
Mazariegos founded a settlement called Chiapa de Los Indios here, but quickly shifted his base to San Cristóbal de las Casas, where he found the climate and indigenous inhabitants more manageable.
Sumidero Canyon, Chiapa de Corzo Tour from San Cristobal
Your tour begins with hotel pickup in San Cristobal de las Casas. Drive to Sumidero Canyon and begin your 2-hour boat ride along this majestic canyon. Admire the walls towering 2,500 feel above you and also see amazing waterfalls, caves and even spot monkeys, birds and crocodiles. Once you are done with the ride, you'll board your vehicle and drive to the Magic town (Pueblo Magico) of Chiapa de Corzo. This colonial city was founded by Spanish conquistadores. You'l'l enjoy a 2-hour visit here and have time to explore the town, walk around and, if you wish, enjoy a typical dish of the region. See the city's central fountain to admire the outstanding mudejar-style brickwork and surroundings such as the portals with colorful crafts for sale.After your visit, relax on your trip back to your hotel.
Sumidero Canyon and Chiapa de Corzo Combo Tour
Be ready for pickup at your San Cristòbal hotel at 9am to start the tour. Drive west about an hour to reach Sumidero Canyon, a canyon inside a national park where the Grijalva River meanders through a narrow gorge with walls up to 3,280 feet (1000 meters) high.Travel through Sumidero Canyon on a 2.5-hour boat ride and admire the scenic views of the deciduous rain forest. Look for wildlife including river crocodiles. Learn about the canyon’s natural history (Spanish-only narration) and how it formed around the same time as the Grand Canyon in the United States. Afterward, head to Chiapa de Corzo, one of Mexico's Pueblo Mágicos, or magic towns. Explore this colonial city on the banks of the Grijalva River for an hour or so, stopping in to Santo Domingo Church, a former monastery built by Dominican friars in the 16th century. Stroll around the central plaza and see the famous La Pochota, a centuries-old kapok tree around which the town was founded. Admire La Pila fountain, a beautiful Moorish structure built in 1562. Buy some souvenirs before heading back to downtown San Cristobal, where the tour ends.
Sumidero Canyon Full-Day Tour with Cruise from San Cristóbal
Your experience begins with a great boat ride along the majestic Sumidero Canyon that lasts about 2 hours with some of the walls towering 2,500 feet above you .We'll admire beautiful waterfalls, impressive caves and walls, and you'll also have the opportunity to observe crocodiles, monkeys and birds. After this amazing tour, you will continue visiting the Chiapa de Corzo magical town (2 hours), the first colonial city founded by Spanish conquistadores. You will have time to eat a selection of great regional cuisine with a traditional buffet and then continue visiting the city's central fountain to admire the outstanding mudejar-style brickwork and surroundings including the portals with colorful crafts for sale.Your adventure finishes with the viewpoints of this natural wonder. You will go in direction to Tuxtla Gutiérrez to visit and see the canyon from above, from different viewpoints: "La Ceiba", "La Coyota", "El Roblar", and "Tepehuaje", which will get you closer to the top of the canyon, until you reach the tallest part of the mountain, reaching the last viewpoint: "Los Chiapa". Here, you will be able to admire with a different perspective of the Grijalva River from above. The scenic rout of the canyon is about 35 kilometers. After your visit, relax on the trip back to your hotel.
Sumidero Canyon Full-Day Tour from Tuxtla Gutiérrez
Departure to Sumidero Canyon, where you will enjoy a motor boat cruise through the middle of this spectacular canyon. The road descends more than 1500 meters and reaches the Grijalva River where the Sumidero Canyon has cliffs from 100 to 1000 meters high. In this national park, it is very often possible to see local wildlife such as crocodiles, spider monkeys, and white and gray herons. After the river trip, you will visit Chiapa de Corzo, Chiapas’ first Spanish settlement, founded by the conquistadors in the early 1500s, known for its natural springs and lacquer artwork.You can choose to finish your tour at San Cristobal de las Casas or Tuxtla Gutierrez.
11-Day Birdwatching Tour from Cancun
Day 1Arrival at Cancun airport. Transfer to your hotel. Overnight in Cancun. Day 2Early bird watching at Central Vallarte and Cenote Road in Puerto Morelos. Overnight . Day 3Bird watching at San Salvador Ranch, Rio Lagartos. Boat trip through the mangrove. Overnight Day 4Early bird watching at Ek Balam and visit to the cenote. Overnight Day 5Early bird watching at Chichen Itza, we continue to Izamal. Overnight Day 6Early bird watching at Uxmal. Overnight Day 7Early bird wathing in Edzna, Campeche. Overnight. Day 8Early bird watching around Palenque. Overnight. Day 9Early bird watching at San Cristobal. Overnight . Day 10Bird watching at Chiapa de Corzo. Day 11Departure. Transfer to Tuxtla Gutierrez airport for your flight back home.
CAÑON DEL SUMIDERO
Marvel at the majestic walls of the Sumidero Canyon on this 6-hour excursion that feels like a journey back in time. Tours depart from the Algrano Cafe in San Cristobal de las Casas. After a transfer to the jetty, take a boat to the canyon, and then enjoy a walk and the opportunity to admire its plant and animal life. Be on the lookout for crocodiles, monkeys and a wide variety of birds. Next on the itinerary is a visit to the colonial city of Chiapa de Corzo. Take some time to browse the numerous shops that offer local craft items. Continue to San Cristobal de las Casas, where the tour ends.