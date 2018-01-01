Sumidero Canyon Full-Day Tour with Cruise from San Cristóbal

Your experience begins with a great boat ride along the majestic Sumidero Canyon that lasts about 2 hours with some of the walls towering 2,500 feet above you .We'll admire beautiful waterfalls, impressive caves and walls, and you'll also have the opportunity to observe crocodiles, monkeys and birds. After this amazing tour, you will continue visiting the Chiapa de Corzo magical town (2 hours), the first colonial city founded by Spanish conquistadores. You will have time to eat a selection of great regional cuisine with a traditional buffet and then continue visiting the city's central fountain to admire the outstanding mudejar-style brickwork and surroundings including the portals with colorful crafts for sale.Your adventure finishes with the viewpoints of this natural wonder. You will go in direction to Tuxtla Gutiérrez to visit and see the canyon from above, from different viewpoints: "La Ceiba", "La Coyota", "El Roblar", and "Tepehuaje", which will get you closer to the top of the canyon, until you reach the tallest part of the mountain, reaching the last viewpoint: "Los Chiapa". Here, you will be able to admire with a different perspective of the Grijalva River from above. The scenic rout of the canyon is about 35 kilometers. After your visit, relax on the trip back to your hotel.