Nagano Private Tour with Ryokan Accommodation

Nagano City is well-known for hosting the 1998 Winter Olympic Games and while some of the former Olympic facilities can still be viewed in Nagano, the city has since evolved as a temple town revolving around the famous Zenkoji Temple, and is most visited during the Spring Season (for cherry blossoms), the Fall Season (for autumn foliage) and the Winter Season (for winter activities and for seeing the snow monkeys).On this tour, spend two days in Nagano exploring the city and enjoying what this quaint town has to offer. Your English-speaking tour guide will pick you up with a private vehicle at Nagano Train Station by 9:30 AM. On the route to the Jigokudani Snow Monkey Park, enjoy the beautiful scenery and landscape of the Chikuma River, where you may also try local miso soup and see how local people eat in the area. Before arriving at the entrance of the Jigokudani Snow Monkey Park, enjoy a 30 - 40 minute leisurely stroll through the forest path, where the guide will provide you with interesting facts about the snow monkeys and the park along the way. Once you enter the park, have some hot tea while observing the snow monkeys, many of which are bathing in the hot springs (onsen) to keep warm, especially during the cool months of autumn and winter. After an exciting morning at the park, visit Obuse Town (which is most well-known for being the home town of Japan's most famous artist and creator of the "Great Wave", Hokusai Katsushika), enjoy lunch in the area before walking around to explore the shops and try sake tasting.After a day at Obuse Town, head to Zenko-ji Temple (one of the most important and popular temples in Japan). Learn about the temple and how the locals pray for good fortune before heading to your traditional Japanese hotel (ryokan) for the night. Just before your scrumptious traditional Japanese multi-course (kaiseki) dinner at the hotel, bid farewell to your tour guide (as you will have a free day to explore without the tour guide on the second day).Relax in a traditional onsen (hot spring) in the area of your hotel just before heading to bed and getting a good night's sleep. In the morning, enjoy a traditional Japanese breakfast before checking out of your hotel and spend your free day (without the tour guide) further exploring the city or snowboarding/ skiing (highly recommended) in one of the nearby resorts. For those who would like to explore neighboring areas such as Matsumoto Castle, Kamikochi, Hakuba, or other neighboring areas with a tour guide and private vehicle, the option is available as an add-on (additional cost) at booking. Seasonal Recommendations for This Tour:Spring Cherry Blossom (Sakura) Viewing: Mid-April to Early-MayAutumn Foliage (Koyo) Viewing: Early-September to Late-NovemberWinter Festivities: Early-December to Late-March