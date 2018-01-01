Welcome to Azumino

The city of Azumino (安曇野) was formed in 2005, when the towns of Toyoshina, Hotaka, Akashina and three smaller villages amalgamated. It's also the traditional name of the picturesque valley in which they're located. An easy day trip from Matsumoto, the area is home to Japan's largest wasabi farm and is a popular starting point for mountain hikes.