Welcome to Hakuba
At the base of one of the highest sections of the Northern Japan Alps, Hakuba (白馬) is one of Japan's main skiing and hiking centres. In winter skiers from across Japan, and increasingly overseas, flock to Hakuba's seven ski resorts. In summer the region draws hikers attracted by easy access to the high peaks. There are many onsen in and around Hakuba-mura, the main village, and a long soak after a day of action is the perfect way to ease your muscles.
The region was struck by a powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake on 21 November 2014, causing significant damage to Hakuba and neighbouring villages, though tourism was not greatly affected.
Top experiences in Hakuba
