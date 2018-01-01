Welcome to Isole Pontine

Off the southern Lazio coast, this group of volcanic islands serves as an Italian Hamptons. Between mid-June and the end of August, Ponza and Ventotene – the only two inhabited islands – buzz with holidaymakers and weekenders who descend in droves to eat shellfish at terrace restaurants, swim in emerald coves and cruise around the craggy coast. Outside of summer, the islands are very quiet, and, although expensive, a joy to explore.

