On Abruzzo's southern coast, the hilltop town of Vasto has an atmospheric medieval quarter and superb sea views. Much of the centro storico (historic centre) dates from the 15th century, a period in which the city was known as 'the Athens of the Abruzzi'; it's also distinguished as the birthplace of the poet Gabriele Rossetti.

Two kilometres downhill is the blowzy resort of Vasto Marina, a strip of hotels, restaurants and campgrounds fronting a long sandy beach. About 5km north of town along the coast is the beautiful Spiaggia di Punta Penna and the Riserva Naturale di Punta Aderci.

In summer the action is on the beach at Vasto Marina. In the old town, interest revolves around the small historic centre, with its landmark Castello Caldoresco, located on Piazza Rossetti, and the low-key Romanesque Cattedrale di San Giuseppe. The Renaissance Palazzo d'Avalos hosts four museums, including the Museo Archeologico.

