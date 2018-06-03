Welcome to Pescara
Top experiences in Pescara
Pescara activities
Horse-riding on the hills of Cerrano
From the hills to the countryside, from the mountain to the sea: experience nature with horses, discovering the beauties of a unique land. Following the path, we will reach the peak of the hills where you can enjoy an amazing view on Abruzzo; the glance moves from the blue colour of the sea to the green and brown of Gran Sasso. Duration: 2 hours. Periodo: spring-summer. Difficulty: easy. • Arrival and meeting with the guide: meeting point Cavalcando l'Abruzzo Equiturismo contrada Montagnola 64032, Atri (Teramo);• Horse-riding towards the hills of Cerrano;• 2 Hours excursion;• Back to the country house.Price includes• Assistence by a professional guide• Horse-riding tourPrice does not includes• Everything not expressly mentioned in "The price includes"
Wellness Retreat in Abruzzo
Join Antimo Cimino, an expert in Wellness & Fitness & Leadership Development from the USA. Antimo will also guide you through a meditation using wine, saffron, and other natural products from the earth for a multi-sensory experience. A great way to prepare you body & mind and go back to your routine with a renewed sense of balance. Start or end your vacation relaxed and connected with Nature immersed with all your senses while interacting with locals who are proud to share their passion with you! When: 2 nights stay 1, 2 and 3 June 2018 Where: La Cuccumella Ristorante-Pizzeria-Rooms and B&B Altrocanto, Farindola (Pescara)DAY 1 • Training on the job (Team Work and Coping with Stress) in Penne, at Wolftour srl;• Light lunch in Farindola at La Cuccumella;• In the afteroon, last participants'arrival and introductive briefing;• Dinner and overnight at La Cuccumella or Altrocanto. DAY 2 • Juicing and breakfast;• FEBI Energy & Yoga Flow at the waterfalls;• Light lunch at La Spiaggetta;• Visit and tasting of Pecorino cheese;• Back to La Cuccumella, thanks & meditation;• Dinner and overnight at La Cuccumella or Altrocanto. DAY 3 • Juicing and breakfast;• Transfer to Penne, Core - Stretching – Breathing at the Sports Centre;• Light lunch;• Goodbye.