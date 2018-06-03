Wellness Retreat in Abruzzo

Join Antimo Cimino, an expert in Wellness & Fitness & Leadership Development from the USA. Antimo will also guide you through a meditation using wine, saffron, and other natural products from the earth for a multi-sensory experience. A great way to prepare you body & mind and go back to your routine with a renewed sense of balance. Start or end your vacation relaxed and connected with Nature immersed with all your senses while interacting with locals who are proud to share their passion with you! When: 2 nights stay 1, 2 and 3 June 2018 Where: La Cuccumella Ristorante-Pizzeria-Rooms and B&B Altrocanto, Farindola (Pescara)DAY 1 • Training on the job (Team Work and Coping with Stress) in Penne, at Wolftour srl;• Light lunch in Farindola at La Cuccumella;• In the afteroon, last participants'arrival and introductive briefing;• Dinner and overnight at La Cuccumella or Altrocanto. DAY 2 • Juicing and breakfast;• FEBI Energy & Yoga Flow at the waterfalls;• Light lunch at La Spiaggetta;• Visit and tasting of Pecorino cheese;• Back to La Cuccumella, thanks & meditation;• Dinner and overnight at La Cuccumella or Altrocanto. DAY 3 • Juicing and breakfast;• Transfer to Penne, Core - Stretching – Breathing at the Sports Centre;• Light lunch;• Goodbye.