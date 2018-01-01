Welcome to Sulmona
Sulmona activities
7 Day Abruzzo Self-guided Tour
Day 1Arrival to the airport (usually Rome), car rental then travel to Fontecchio, a little and suggestive medieval village (175 kms by motorway). Overnight in Country house: Alle Vecchie Querce, Fulé or Torre del Cornone.Day 2Breakfast. For today there are a few proposals: tour of Stiffe Caves, Bominaco Medieval Castle and Churches or a cheese factory, vineyards or Pagliare plateau. Overnight in Country house Alle Vecchie Querce, Fulé or Torre del CornoneDay 3Breakfast. Drive to Civitella del Tronto, one of the most beautiful villages in Italy (100 kms). Visit of the fortress and the medieval village or visit Atri. Overnight in Il Cascinale or Il Piacere Country house.Day 4Breakfast. Drive to Penne, one of the most beautiful villages in Italy (80 kms). Today you can have a tour in Penne, or visit the Lake of Penne, a WWF Reserve, or have local products tasting. Overnight in Le Tre Poiane or Il Cignale Country house.Day 5Breakfast. Today you can have a guided tour in Loreto Aprutino, Castelli and Picciano villages (local festivals, local markets), visit an olive oil museum and tasting, have lunch at La Bilancia restaurant and have a cooking lesson. Overnight in Le Tre Poiane or Il Cignale Country house.Day 6Breakfast. Drive to to Calascio medieval village (55 kms). Possibilities for the day are lunch in Campo Imperatore plateau, a tour in Santo Stefano di Sessanio, or a visit to the fortress of Calascio. Overnight in Rifugio della Rocca mountain refugeDay 7Breakfast and drive to Sulmona (55 kms). Proposals: tour in Sulmona or visit sugared almonds producers. Overnight in Amores or Il Marchese del Grillo B&B.Day 8Breakfast. Transfer to Rome FCO Airport (190 kms by motorway)
Sulmona Full day tour
Today your chauffeur/guide will take you “off the beaten path” to enjoy a day excursion to Sulmona, a fascinating town full of history and art, located in the stunning peaks of the Majella National Park in Abruzzo (about 90 minutes drive from Rome). Abruzzo which is also known as Abruzzi is one of the twenty italian regions situated in the central part of Italy. Once arrived in Sulmona your chauffeur/guide will introduce you the history of this charming little town and will give you some free time to walk around and explore the area. Sulmona has several squares, churches and palaces of historical significance. Your chauffeur/guide will be happy to suggest some great typical restaurants in town for an authentic meal.The region of Abruzzo is well known for great food and strong wines, for pasta lovers we recommend to not miss the “maccheroni alla chitarra” consistening of fresh spaghetti made by rolling pasta dough with a large rolling pin over metallic wires stretched out over wooden box like a guitar. The spaghetti is served with a tomato-based ragout and it tastes absolutely delicious accompanied by a glass of Montepulciano red wine. Sulmona is also famous across all of Italy and beyond for the production of the country’s finest sugared almonds, known in Italian as “confetti”. Today confetti can be eaten at almost any important event, from weddings, the birth of a baby, graduation or anniversaries and Sulmona remains famous across the country for these and many other sweet treats including chocolate, nougat and pastries.A visit to the Confetti Pelino factory and Museum is a must. The family has been making confetti since 1783 and it’s the most prestigious name in the industry locally and internationally. They produce and export to the world and have employed generations of Sulmondini. The museum features well-preserved original equipment and photos, and of course you can taste and buy confetti too.At the end of this exciting day you will enjoy a relaxing journey back to Rome. This tour length is approximately 10 hours in total and is conducted by an English-speaking driver/guide that will not enter sites but drive you around and show you places, pointing out things while explaining what they are, as well as stopping at the places which require a visit and helping you access them.