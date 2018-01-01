Welcome to Scanno

A tangle of steep alleyways and sturdy, grey-stone houses, Scanno is a dramatic and atmospheric borgo (medieval town), known for its finely worked filigree gold jewellery. For centuries a centre of wool production, it is one of the few places in Italy where you can still see women wearing traditional dress – especially during the week-long costume festival held at the end of April.

Be sure to take the exhilarating drive or bus ride up to Scanno from Sulmona through the rocky Gole di Sagittario, a World Wildlife Fund reserve and gorge, and past tranquil Lago di Scanno, where there's a scattering of bars and cafes, and you can hire boats in summer.

