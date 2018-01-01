Welcome to L'Aquila

Nearly a decade on from 2009's devastating 6.3-magnitude earthquake that killed 309 people and rendered 65,000 homeless, L'Aquila's skyline is still dotted with cranes and scaffolding. The city's precious centro storico remains a building site, with cordoned-off streets and impassable ‘red zones’, though a sprinkling of new bars and restaurants has breathed new life into some areas. Not surprisingly, L'Aquila's historic buildings have taken second place to rehousing its residents.

