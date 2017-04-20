Welcome to Trim
It's hard to imagine nowadays, but a measure of Trim's importance was that Elizabeth I considered building Trinity College here. One student who did study in Trim was Dublin-born Arthur Wellesley (1769–1852), the first Duke of Wellington, who studied at Talbot Castle and St Mary's Abbey.
Today, Trim's history is everywhere, from atmospheric ruins to streets lined with tiny workers' cottages.
Celtic Tour from Dublin: Boyne Valley Tombs, Hill of Tara
Leave Dublin by bus and embark on a full-day trip to Boyne Valley for a unique Celtic experience. Stop first in the County of Meath to explore the passage tombs at Loughcrew with your expert guide and view the 6,000-year-old artistic stone carvings that hold considerable historical importance for Ireland. After a scenic drive through Ireland's beautiful countryside, arrive in the old town of Trim. Where we will visit the famous Trim Castle, the largest, best-preserved and most impressive Anglo-Norman castle in Ireland.Travel farther to one of the most sacred sites of ancient Ireland‚ the Hill of Tara. A thousand years ago, the High Kings ruled the country from these grounds because a quarter of Ireland's landscape can be seen from a panoramic viewpoint here, making it the royal center of Ireland. After touring this area with your guide, pass through the town of Trim again and take time to enjoy lunch at a local restaurant (own expense). Then, drive through the village of Slane, stopping to take some photos of the incredible Slane Castle, before arriving just outside Ardee. Exit the bus at the ruins of the Jumping Church, a monument that has been the source of fascination for visitors and locals alike. It is said that the gable wall of the church jumped 3 feet (1 meter) inwards, excluding the grave of an excommunicated occupant outside the walls of the church. Whatever the real story is, it sure makes for an intriguing stop!Next, head to one of Ireland's oldest and best-known religious sites -- Monasterboice. The Celtic High Cross of Muiredach is one of the finest high crosses in Ireland, and is regarded as a rare surviving example of Irish religious art. The final stop of your tour is the historical town of Drogheda, where you will get a walking tour of the city. Afterwards, spend some free time exploring the meandering streets and check out the local shops and street stalls before relaxing on a scenic drive back to Dublin.
Private Beer Brewing Class and Traditional Pub Lunch with a Local Master Brewer
BRÚ Brewery, one of the largest craft brewers in Ireland was founded in September 2013 in Trim, County Meath and exports award winning beer all over Europe and the UK. They also opened pubs in Dublin 3, Newbridge, Kildare and Navan, Meath with a goal of serving quality Irish beer in perfect condition. BRÚ beer has been well looked after at every stage of the process. The beers are nothing but natural. Made from 100% Irish wheat and barley and are free of chemicals, additives and preservatives. Even the water is fluoride and chloride free. The Navan pub, where your experience will take place, has a 300 liter micro brewery on site. They regularly brew special ales, small batch and seasonal beers here. The pub features a local, seasonal menu. Your host Kevin not only manages the brewery’s core group of award-winning beers, but also invents new seasonal beers like their Halloween spiced pumpkin ale, raspberry wheat beer or a Bramley apple saison with Irish cider. Kevin is incredibly knowledgeable about beer and enthusiastic about teaching people how to make and appreciate it. If you're still in the country two weeks after your experience, come back for a taste as your beer will be available on draught as one of the pub's guest beers!