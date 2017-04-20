Newgrange and Hill of Tara Private Tour from Dublin

You will be picked up directly from your place of stay and dropped back in Dublin city. You can opt to start your private guided tour anytime you wish. It's suggested starting early in order to avoid large queues at Newgrange. Newgrange is a UNESCO World Heritage Site dating back to 3,200 BC. Newgrange entrance procedures are strictly first come first serve and you are currently unable to pre-book tickets online. Getting there early to avoid queues is always a good idea. After Newgrange you'll move on to Boyne Valley where you can explore The Hill of Tara. Best known as the seat of the High Kings of Ireland, the Hill of Tara was at the height of its power a political and religious center in the early centuries after Christ. Tara was believed by worshipers to be a dwelling place of the gods and an entrance to the world of eternal joy. Legend has it that Saint Patrick first traveled to Tara on his mission to Ireland. Hear all about Celtic High Kings along the way through stories told by your driving guide. On the way back home your guide will stop of at Howth village. This is a great opportunity to get amazing photographs of the views of Dublin Bay along with the colorful fishing boats that dock in the bay. You'll most likely spot some of the many sea lions that hang around the bay looking for some fish of the trawlers. You may stop of for a bite to eat in one of the many restaurants that line up along the pier. You guide can recommend somewhere to eat based on your taste. Please note meal costs are excluded in the price. As this is a private guided tour your guide is always open to changes in the itinerary. If you wish to see something else that captures your attention on the day, no problem. Just ask and your guide will accommodate you and your party. Your tour duration will last approximately six hours. You can opt to stay on for further hours with your guide if you wish, for an extra cost. Please note entrance fees into the sites are excluded in the tour price. Entrance fees are priced approx €4-5 per adult at both sites. Reduced student, senior, and group rates are available at both Newgrange and Tara. The tour uses a mixture of private guides and taxi guides. All guides are very friendly, experienced, passionate, and knowledgeable in the history of Ireland. Taxi guides give the advantage of using bus lanes in order to avoid being stuck in traffic around the city. Most of our vehicles are equipped with free Wi-Fi. Please ask your guide should you wish to use the Wi-Fi. Please mention a start time for your tour in the notes. If you are unsure of a time, it's recommended to start around 8:30am to try and beat the queues at Newgrange.