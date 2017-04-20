Welcome to Tara
Although little remains other than humps and mounds on the hill (named from ancient texts), its historic and folkloric significance is immense.
Entrance to Tara is free and the site is always open. There are good explanatory panels by the entrance.
Boyne Valley Tour from Dublin with Newgrange, Hill of Tara
Morning: Departng Dublin at 8am, you will meet your guide at the Gresham Hotel on O,Connell St in central Dublin and depart for the Boyne Valley Megalithic Temples/Tombs. After approximately 1.25 hours you will arrive at Boyne Valley Interpretive Centre, the Unesco World Heritage Site where you will visit the Newgrange Interpretive Centre. Tour the Newgrange or Knowth Temple and stop for a coffee before boarding the bus to travel on to the next destination. Please note, entrance to Newgrange/ Knowth is at own expense (approx. 7 Euros). (Depending on availability, Newgrange may be substituted with a visit to Knowth monument). Afternoon: At approximately 11:30am you will leave the Boyne Valley Centre for the drive to Bective Abbey where we will spend time explore the ruins and then on to Trim Castle. Scenes for the movie Braveheart were shot here. Enjoy a tour of the castle which is the finest example of a Norman castle in Ireland, before enjoying a delicious lunch the Trim Castle Hotel (own expense). At approximately 2:30pm you will depart Trim Castle for the Hill of Tara, arriving at around 3pm. Here you will take a Hill of Tara tour that includes the Mound of the Hostages, the Stone of Destiny, Fort of the Kings (Coronation place of the High Kings of Ireland), the Well of the White Calf and the Fairy Tree. You will spend approximately two hours here and then depart for Dublin at around 5pm. The tour will conclude back at the Gresham Hotel on O,Connell St. in Dublin at around 6pm.
Newgrange, Castles, and Hill of Tara from Dublin
Your tour begins in Dublin city centre, where you will meet your guide and set out through the beautiful Boyne Valley. This is one of Ireland’s most important prehistoric areas and the surrounding landscape is dotted with ancient monuments and castles. After leaving Dublin, travel North West into the counties of Meath and Louth. Visit the ancient monument of Fourknocks, a small megalithic burial tomb, and see the Hill of Tara, the ancient high seat of the Celtic Kings of Ireland. Next, pay a visit to Trim Castle, where the movie Braveheart was filmed. After lunch (own expense), experience Slane Castle and the town that surrounds it. This is a short stop and photo opportunity to view the castle that is still lived in to this day. While you are there, hear how U2 recorded their album 'The Unforgettable Fire' in the castle. Continue to Newgrange, one of Ireland’s most impressive ancient monuments and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, then stop to admire the 6th century monastery of St Buite and Monasterboice. After a full-day excursion, head back to Dublin, where your tour ends around 5.30pm.
Boyne Valley Hill of Tara and Kells Private Tour from Dublin
Meet your professionally trained tour guide after your hotel pickup at 8amAlong the way we meet the real story tellers of Ireland - the local people! Here are some of the exciting places you will visit as we step off the beaten track:Teltown/Donaghpatrick Complex Drive through one of Ireland's most amazing sacred ritual landscapes where the pre-Olympic Games of Ireland took place thousands of years agoThe Heritage Town of KellsEnjoy a walk around this most important Monastic Site which is on the Tentative List to become a World Heritage Site with UNESCO. Here is where the Book of Kells was completed and lived for over 850 years. The Hill of LoughcrewA refreshing 20 minute walk up to Cairn "T", one of the 32 Neolithic Tombs here that is almost 5,800 years old (older than Newgrange!)Lunch BreakOur food stops are where restaurants offer "place on a plate" - serving foods grown and harvested locally. The Boyne Valley is produces the best foods in Ireland, so we want all your senses to be stimulated, engaged and satisfied!Trim Castle Ireland's largest Anglo-Norman castle, which was used as a film location for "Braveheart".Hill of TaraWalk the most ancient space of the Hill of Tara - where the High Kings of Ireland ruled from and where the Lia Fail - the Stone of Destiny, or Coronation Stone, on which the ancient kings were crowned; still stands. Summer OptionOur exciting Summer Option is the new Boyne Boats where Ireland's Ancient East meets Westeros! Here you hop aboard boats used in the filming of Game of Thrones with your group (maximum of 7) and work as a team to paddle upstream to the site of the Battle of the Boyne of the 17th century, a war that decided the future of Ireland and Europe. (Note: This option is not suitable for children under 8)
Tour of Hill of Tara and Tombs of Loughcrew from Dublin
Come & see some of the most fascinating stories of Ireland. The area known as Ireland’s Ancient East is the home of the history and Story of Ireland. Here you will find an authentic and rich glimpse into the past.The Hill of Tara - where the High Kings of Ireland ruled the country from for thousands of years - is possibly one of the most important sites in Ireland.We drive through Tailteann where the ancient pre-Olympic Games of Ireland used to take place. The term the “Land of Saints and Scholars” is very well demonstrated in Kells – now on the Tentative List to be a World Heritage Site with Unesco – home of one of the world’s most precious manuscripts - The Book of Kells - and the best technical farmers of medieval times. We then go up the road and see Ireland's biggest cemetery - Loughcrew Cairns - dating from nearly 2,000 years before the creation of the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt.We finish with a row up the Boyne Canal with Boyne Boats - in handmade traditional Irish boats that were used in the filming of Game of Thrones - Westeros meets the Battle of the Boyne! (minimum of 2 people - otherwise we visit the Battle of the Boyne Centre.) On the way we experience local foods - some wonderful foods - local people and Céad míle fáilte - the best hospitality in the world.
4-Day Irish Castles and Gardens Small-Group Tour from Dublin
Day 1: Dublin - Killaloe/BallinaYou depart Dublin and travel west through the Midlands to Emo Court House, an 18th century neoclassical mansion set in stunning parkland and gardens. There’s time for a stroll in the grounds and refreshments in the excellent tea rooms.Continuing west through the Slieve Bloom Mountains, you arrive at the unique Birr Castle. You can learn about the bygone age of scientific discovery at the Great Telescope, the largest in the world for over 70 years. The castle is a private residence but the substantial and beautiful grounds are open to the public, as are the excellent exhibitions. The tour continues south to the twin towns of Killaloe, Co Clare and Ballina, Co Tipperary - situated on the banks of the River Shannon - where you will spend your first night.Day 2: Killaloe/Ballina - Carrick on ShannonBegin the day travelling through the counties of Tipperary, Offaly and Roscommon, and experience the best of rural Ireland. You pass along the shores of Lough Derg and a scenic drive from here brings you to Clonmacnoise - an early Christian site in a beautiful setting on the banks of the River Shannon. You head through Athlone and then northwards alongside Lough Ree to the grandeur of Strokestown Park. This great mansion house sits in stunning grounds and hosts a fascinating museum about the great famine. From here, you drive a short distance to the bustling town of Carrick-on-Shannon, your home for the next two nights.Day 3: Northern Ireland A relaxed day exploring the Lakelands in County Leitrim awaits and County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland. You visit Florence Court, one the grandest 18th century country houses in Ireland and a former home of the Earls of Enniskillen. The lush parkland and majestic grounds are the perfect opportunity for photos. You stop at the nearby historic market town of Enniskillen, where you can view the impressive 600 year old castle atop the banks of the River Erne. Later we head back to Carrick-on-Shannon where the rest of the day is yours to explore this popular inland resort. Day 4: Carrick on Shannon - DublinIn the morning we head to the heritage town of Kells and the famous monastic site where the Book of Kells was created. This phenomenal ancient treasure exhibits the height of medieval design and craftsmanship. You have time to take a leisurely lunch amongst the historic sites of St Columba’s Church and the traditional High Crosses. After lunch, you travel through the flourishing countryside to Trim Castle, the setting for the movie “Braveheart”. Relive the scenes from the film as you explore the massive three storied keep, a structure so large that it took over 30 years to build.Weather permitting; you head for the ancient Hill of Tara, the traditional seat of more than 140 Kings of Ireland. From this regal site, you head back to Dublin.
Newgrange and Hill of Tara Private Tour from Dublin
You will be picked up directly from your place of stay and dropped back in Dublin city. You can opt to start your private guided tour anytime you wish. It's suggested starting early in order to avoid large queues at Newgrange. Newgrange is a UNESCO World Heritage Site dating back to 3,200 BC. Newgrange entrance procedures are strictly first come first serve and you are currently unable to pre-book tickets online. Getting there early to avoid queues is always a good idea. After Newgrange you'll move on to Boyne Valley where you can explore The Hill of Tara. Best known as the seat of the High Kings of Ireland, the Hill of Tara was at the height of its power a political and religious center in the early centuries after Christ. Tara was believed by worshipers to be a dwelling place of the gods and an entrance to the world of eternal joy. Legend has it that Saint Patrick first traveled to Tara on his mission to Ireland. Hear all about Celtic High Kings along the way through stories told by your driving guide. On the way back home your guide will stop of at Howth village. This is a great opportunity to get amazing photographs of the views of Dublin Bay along with the colorful fishing boats that dock in the bay. You'll most likely spot some of the many sea lions that hang around the bay looking for some fish of the trawlers. You may stop of for a bite to eat in one of the many restaurants that line up along the pier. You guide can recommend somewhere to eat based on your taste. Please note meal costs are excluded in the price. As this is a private guided tour your guide is always open to changes in the itinerary. If you wish to see something else that captures your attention on the day, no problem. Just ask and your guide will accommodate you and your party. Your tour duration will last approximately six hours. You can opt to stay on for further hours with your guide if you wish, for an extra cost. Please note entrance fees into the sites are excluded in the tour price. Entrance fees are priced approx €4-5 per adult at both sites. Reduced student, senior, and group rates are available at both Newgrange and Tara. The tour uses a mixture of private guides and taxi guides. All guides are very friendly, experienced, passionate, and knowledgeable in the history of Ireland. Taxi guides give the advantage of using bus lanes in order to avoid being stuck in traffic around the city. Most of our vehicles are equipped with free Wi-Fi. Please ask your guide should you wish to use the Wi-Fi. Please mention a start time for your tour in the notes. If you are unsure of a time, it's recommended to start around 8:30am to try and beat the queues at Newgrange.