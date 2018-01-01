Welcome to Kells

The working market town of Kells is best known for the magnificent illuminated manuscript that bears its name, and which visitors queue to see at Trinity College in Dublin. Although the great book wasn't created here, it was kept in Kells, one of the leading monasteries in the country, from the end of the 9th century until 1541, when it was removed by the Church. You can view a copy at Kells' tourist office.

Read More