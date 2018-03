Welcome to Mountshannon

On the southwestern shores of Lough Derg, Mountshannon (Baile Uí Bheoláin) was founded in 1742 by an enlightened landlord to house a largely Protestant community of flax workers. The harbour hosts fishing boats and visiting yachts and cruisers in summer, and is the main launchpad for trips to Holy Island, one of Clare's finest early Christian settlements. White-tailed eagles have bred in the area since 2013 following their reintroduction to Ireland from Norway.