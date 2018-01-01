Cliffs of Moher Private Tour from Killarney

The Cliffs of Moher are Ireland’s most visited natural attraction with a magical vista that will capture your heart and live in your memory forever. Standing 214m (702 feet) at their highest point they stretch for 8 kilometres (5 miles) along the Atlantic coast of County Clare in the west of Ireland. On a clear day you can see the Aran Islands and Galway Bay.The Itinerary:Following a pick up from your accommodation, you will start the Cliffs of Mohar tour from Killarney. On route you will visit Bunratty Castle which is a must on the itinerary and is your chance to experience a window into Ireland’s history. You can explore the castle and the 19th century Bunratty Folk Park. Bunratty Castle and Folk ParkBunratty Castle is the most complete and authentic medieval fortress in Ireland. Built in 1425 it was restored in 1954 to its former medieval splendor and now contains mainly 15th and 16th century furnishings, tapestries, and works of art which capture the mood of those times. You can explore at your own leisure and marvel at the fixtures and fittings. At night time, the castle is the impressive setting for the medieval castle banquets which are held year round. During our visit to Bunratty Castle, we will also visit the Folk Park. Here you will enjoy the sights, sounds, tastes and scents as you stroll from house to house or around the charming village street complete with school, post office, doctors house, hardware shop, printers and of course McNamara’s pub! The gardens of the Park have been restored to their former glory. They are modelled on the original Regency period garden which supplied fruit, vegetables, and flowers to Bunratty House (built in 1804) and are refurbished in typical Victorian style. From Bunratty we would head out to the ‘Burren’ pass through ‘Corofin’ ‘Kilfenora’ and Doolin. Doolin is a charming small seaside village on the northwest coast of County Clare on Irelands Wild Atlantic Way. Set against the rugged Atlantic Ocean and surrounded by the spectacular bare limestone landscape of the Burren, Doolin is a place of breathtaking beauty. Doolin is situated 8km from the famous cliffs of Moher, 6km from Lisdoonvarna spa town, 50km from Shannon Airport and 70km from Galway City on the west coast of Ireland. From Doolin also you can take a boat trip to see the cliffs from the sea level. From the cliffs we'll go back to Killarney. It is possible to finish your trip in some other direction. If your plan is to be drop to your next hotel, airport etc.