Welcome to Kilrush
Overlooking the Shannon Estuary and the hills of Kerry to the south, the lively town of Kilrush (Cill Rois) has a strikingly wide main street that reflects its origins as a port and market town in the 19th century.
From the west coast's biggest marina at Kilrush Creek, ferries run to Scattery Island, home to magnificent early Christian ruins, which lies less than 2km offshore. Cruises also depart from the marina to view bottlenose dolphins living in the estuary, which is an important calving region for the mammals. A 1km signposted Dolphin Trail leading west from Kilrush's central square is lined with information panels, sculptures and murals.
Top experiences in Kilrush
