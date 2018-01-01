Welcome to Kilfenora
The town has a strong music tradition: the Kilfenora Céilí Band, Ireland’s oldest céilidh band, featuring fiddles, banjos, squeezeboxes and more, has been playing here for over a century.
Top experiences in Kilfenora
Kilfenora activities
Cliffs of Moher Tour from Galway
Leave Galway and head southwest on board your luxury coach in the direction of the world-famous Cliffs of Moher in County Clare. Traveling along scenic coastal roads, your tour stops to visit cute fishing villages and historic sites as you go. First stop is in Kinvara, a pretty fishing village known for its star attraction – Dunguaire Castle. Stroll around it outside with your guide and hear tales of its impressive history that dates back to the 16th century.Continue your journey through Burren National Park – or simply ‘the Burren’ – and marvel at its utterly intriguing landscape, with rolling hills covered with limestone rocks. The park is home to numerous ancient monuments like the Poulnabrone Dolmen, which is said to be the most photographed Megalithic monument in the country, and the little-known Ballyalban Fairy Fort.Just outside the town of Kilfenora, stop and hop off your coach to see some Celtic crosses, and learn about their history and symbolism from your guide. The tiny coastal village of Doolin is nearby, and lunch takes place here, in one of the town’s legendary pubs -- Gus O'Connors -- that's famous for its traditional Irish music and great food.Your afternoon is spent at the stunning Cliffs of Moher, and it’s sure to be the highlight of your day. With approximately two hours to spend here at your leisure, walk around enjoying unforgettable views over the Atlantic Ocean and the Aran Islands. Featured in classic movies like The Princess Bride and Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, the cliffs are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and perfect for a bracing walk with unforgettable scenery.Return to Galway via the coastal roads, enjoying one last break for a walk on the Burren.
Cliffs of Moher Private Tour from Limerick
At 9:30am, you'll meet your private guide and driver in front of your Limerick hotel. Before you've even left the city, the driver will already be telling stories about the city itself, included the history of King John's castle and how the city was once walled. Having left the heart of Limerick behind, you'll pass through small, traditional villages like Corofin and Kilfenora, as well as the outskirts of Lisdoonvarna, which is famously known for its match-making festival that takes place each September. Your first stop will be at The Burren, a landscape of limestone karst formations that is home to many of western Ireland's most rare species of plants. Continue the drive to the town of Doolin, a small village that's great for lunch and a taste of "Dooliner" beer. From here you'll head to the Cliffs of Moher, and there's also the option to see the cliffs by taking a boat from Doolin. These cliffs consume over five miles (seven kilometers) of coastline, and stretch to heights over 700 feet as they rise straight up from the sea. Enjoy the spectacular views and walkways surrounding the Cliffs of Moher, where the view looks out toward the Aran Islands and the Atlantic horizon beyond. On the drive back toward Limerick you can choose to make a stop at Bunratty Castle—a large castle in County Clare that was built in the 15th century. Or, if you'd rather stop for souvenirs and spend the afternoon shopping, your guide can offer to make a stop at Blarney Woolen Mills. After a full day of experiencing the villages and sights, your tour finishes back at the door of your Limerick accommodation.