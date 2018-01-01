Cliffs of Moher Private Tour from Limerick

At 9:30am, you'll meet your private guide and driver in front of your Limerick hotel. Before you've even left the city, the driver will already be telling stories about the city itself, included the history of King John's castle and how the city was once walled. Having left the heart of Limerick behind, you'll pass through small, traditional villages like Corofin and Kilfenora, as well as the outskirts of Lisdoonvarna, which is famously known for its match-making festival that takes place each September. Your first stop will be at The Burren, a landscape of limestone karst formations that is home to many of western Ireland's most rare species of plants. Continue the drive to the town of Doolin, a small village that's great for lunch and a taste of "Dooliner" beer. From here you'll head to the Cliffs of Moher, and there's also the option to see the cliffs by taking a boat from Doolin. These cliffs consume over five miles (seven kilometers) of coastline, and stretch to heights over 700 feet as they rise straight up from the sea. Enjoy the spectacular views and walkways surrounding the Cliffs of Moher, where the view looks out toward the Aran Islands and the Atlantic horizon beyond. On the drive back toward Limerick you can choose to make a stop at Bunratty Castle—a large castle in County Clare that was built in the 15th century. Or, if you'd rather stop for souvenirs and spend the afternoon shopping, your guide can offer to make a stop at Blarney Woolen Mills. After a full day of experiencing the villages and sights, your tour finishes back at the door of your Limerick accommodation.