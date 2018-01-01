Welcome to Ennis
The town's medieval origins are recalled by its irregular, narrow streets but the most important surviving historical site is Ennis Friary, founded in the 13th century by the O'Briens, kings of Thomond, who also built a castle here in the 13th century. Much of the wooden town went skywards in a 1249 fire and Ennis was then razed by one of the O'Briens in 1306.
Today sights are few, but the town centre, with its narrow, pedestrian-friendly streets, is enjoyable to wander. Handily situated 23km north of Shannon Airport, it makes an ideal base for exploring the county: you can reach any part of Clare in under two hours from here.
Top experiences in Ennis
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Ennis activities
Full-Day Small-Group Cliffs Of Moher Day Trip from Limerick
Begin the day with pickup from most accommodations in Adare, Limerick, Shannon and Ennis. Alternatively, meet your driver and guide at the Tourist Information Office in Limerick at 9:45am and Ennis 10.30.Make your first stop of the day at Leamanagh Castle, and take a morning refreshment at Caherconnell Fort. Then stop at Poulnabrone Dolmen, an ancient burial site thought to date back to 3800BC. From here, head across the famous Burren region, a unique Limestone landscape that is often compared to a lunar landscape; see breathtaking views across Galway Bay (weather permitting). Make a stop in Ballyvaughen for lunch (own expense).After lunch, drive with your guide along the Wild Atlantic Way, which will take you across the Blackhead Drive, with it's stunning views of Connemara and the Aran Islands. There will be time to stop for a few moments to reflect on this ancient region and admire the flora and scenery.Next is the the highlight of our tour: the majestic Cliffs of Moher along the spectacular Wild Atlantic Way. Here, take in awesome views from the cliffs, which rise 702 feet (approximately 214 mt) from the ocean. There will be ample time for photos. Here you can take an optional Atlantic Edge Tour (included in price) or simply enjoy a coffee.On leaving the cliffs, drive by the villages of Liscannor and Lahinch on the return journey to Ennis and Limerick.
Day Trip to Visit Cliffs of Moher, Inisheer & a cruise around the Cliffs
Discover and Enjoy the beauties of the West Coast of Co. Clare. Enjoy a unforgettable trip to the Aran Islands-Inisheer, sail around the vast Cliffs of Moher and enjoy the views from the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Centre Relax and Enjoy been collected from your hotel and driven to West of Clare Enjoy your guided tour to Doolin Co. Clare Sail out to the smallest Aran Island Inisheer Enjoy time on the island where you can walk or bike and grab some lunch. Sail back from the Island under the magnificent Cliffs of Moher Arrive at Cliffs of Moher Visitor Centre Great-value tour includes entrance fees and round-trip transport from Ennis, Shannon Or Bunratty