Full-Day Small-Group Cliffs Of Moher Day Trip from Limerick

Begin the day with pickup from most accommodations in Adare, Limerick, Shannon and Ennis. Alternatively, meet your driver and guide at the Tourist Information Office in Limerick at 9:45am and Ennis 10.30.Make your first stop of the day at Leamanagh Castle, and take a morning refreshment at Caherconnell Fort. Then stop at Poulnabrone Dolmen, an ancient burial site thought to date back to 3800BC. From here, head across the famous Burren region, a unique Limestone landscape that is often compared to a lunar landscape; see breathtaking views across Galway Bay (weather permitting). Make a stop in Ballyvaughen for lunch (own expense).After lunch, drive with your guide along the Wild Atlantic Way, which will take you across the Blackhead Drive, with it's stunning views of Connemara and the Aran Islands. There will be time to stop for a few moments to reflect on this ancient region and admire the flora and scenery.Next is the the highlight of our tour: the majestic Cliffs of Moher along the spectacular Wild Atlantic Way. Here, take in awesome views from the cliffs, which rise 702 feet (approximately 214 mt) from the ocean. There will be ample time for photos. Here you can take an optional Atlantic Edge Tour (included in price) or simply enjoy a coffee.On leaving the cliffs, drive by the villages of Liscannor and Lahinch on the return journey to Ennis and Limerick.