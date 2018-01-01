Cliffs of Moher Day Tour From Dublin

Welcome Aboard!Enjoy a scenic drive across the beautiful midlands of Ireland, your 100% Irish tour guide will keep you entertained and informed with songs and stories. Take a 20 minute mid-morning comfort and coffee stop in the midlands of Ireland and make our way towards the West Coast!KinvaraOn reaching the west, stop in the small picturesque village of Kinvara. This colorful village is famous as an ancient fishing village, where you can admire the harbor and the beautiful landscape. You can also admire nearby Dunguaire Castle, and get some great photos.The Wild Atlanic CoastEnjoy a coastal drive along the shores of Galway Bay. This dramatic road ensures you see amazing views of the Atlantic Ocean. This drive is part of the "Wild Atlantic Way" which is a driving route that follows the entire West Coast of Ireland.The Burren!We make our way through the Burren - one of the famous landscapes of Ireland! It is famous for its Limestone Rock, as far as the eye can see, and reaching down to the sea shore. Stop at the "Mini Cliffs" which are a great site to experience this area, and enjoy the coast.DoolinPass through the beautiful landscape of the Doolin region, with uninterrupted views of the Aran Islands and Doolin Harbour. Take a stop in Doolin, with the time to enjoy lunch for those who are hungry. There is a traditional carvery lunch available for those who would like to enjoy local food (not included).The Cliffs of MoherArrive at the world famous Cliffs of Moher, one of the world's great natural attractions where you can enjoy a relaxed walk, and breathtaking views. Save a whopping 6 euro entry fee! The tour company is proud to include the amazing Atlantic Edge Exhibition! Atlantic Edge is the exciting interpretive exhibition at the Cliffs of Moher and its award-winning new Visitor Experience. Housed in an innovative underground building a huge domed cave contains images, exhibits, displays & experiences that will delight young and old alike. Stop at the Cliffs for 1,5 h.Bunratty Castle Photo StopStop at the village of Bunratty, with the opportunity to take photos of Bunratty Castle, famed for its medieval banquets. There will also be a chance to visit the nearby Woolen Mills store, or for those who prefer, you can get a snack or maybe even a pint of Guinness in "Durty Nelly's" - a famous traditional country pub. Then depart from Bunratty and for the return back to Dublin!Arrive back in Dublin City CenterArrive back in Dublin city center with your thirst for knowledge quenched after a fun and relaxing day out in the west of Ireland. Tour arrives into the city center at 8 pm approx.