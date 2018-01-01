Welcome to Stykkishólmur
Stykkishólmur featured in Ben Stiller's The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013).
Top experiences in Stykkishólmur
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Stykkishólmur activities
Snaefellsnes Peninsula - Private Day Tour from Reykjavik
ITINERARY: The tour starts from Reykjavik, heading west to pass through the tunnel under the Hvalfjordur fjord toward the beautiful little town of Borgarnes, situated in astonishing surroundings. From there we drive along the outstretched arm of the peninsula, to the north-west passing dramatic coastlines and abundant volcanic features including the Snaefellsjokull glacier.Snæfellsnes peninsula stretches out into the North Atlantic Ocean with it's magnificent snow-capped glacier, Snaefellsjokull, covering beneath the volcano. Snaefellsjokull is an impressive glacier with a height of 1446 meters at its highest point. This volcano is one of the most famous sites of Iceland, primarily due to the Jules Verne novel "A Journey to the Center of the Earth" (1864), in which the protagonists finds the entrance leading to the center of the earth on the Snaefellsjokull.On this tour, we also visit the beautiful little place of Budir passing through the villages of Arnarstapi and Hellnar. On the north coast, we shall see Olafsvik, a charming old fishing village and Iceland's oldest trading town, which dates back to 1687. We stop at Stykkisholmur town, built around a natural harbor by Danish and Norwegian merchants. This charming fishing town is the largest on the Snaefellsnes, located on a promontory overlooking the beautiful Breidarfjordur bay.The majestic Snaefellsjokull gives you breathtaking views over the peninsula and sometimes people say that the glacier is surrounded by a unique energy field. There are no doubts that this area holds special fascination for many. It is also considered a paradise for photographers.
Private Snaefellsnes Peninsula Tour from Reykjavik
In the morning, get picked up from your Reykjavík hotel by your private guide. Together with your group, jump aboard your private air-conditioned vehicle and head out of Reykjavík toward the Snæfellsnes peninsula. Stark beauty and awe inspiring nature is the theme here. Learn about the history of the peninsula and about how it is a haven for lots of birdlife during spring and summer, including the territorial and aggressive arctic tern.Be sure to tell your driver if you have any specific requests; your private tour is fully customizable to your own interests.Drive through the town of Borgarnes on the way. Visit Gerðuberg basalt column cliff before having lunch at Stykkisholmur. After lunch there is the opportunity to stop at a shark museum and taste some shark before heading to Iceland’s most photographed mountain, Kirkjufell. Next, visit the ruggedly beautiful black beach of Djúpalónssandur and the Lónsdrangar cliffs, and the picturesque villages of Hellnar, Arnarstapi, and Búðir. In summer we might drive up to the glacier/volcano and have a look around (the views are amazing). This depends on weather of course.Your tour concludes with a drop-off back at your Reykjavík accommodations around 12 hours after you set out.
Snæfellsnes 2-Day Tour: Lava Cave, Waterfalls and Hot Springs
The day begins with a drive along the west coast through the town of Borgarnes to the beach in Ytri Tunga which is a well-known seal colony. The seals are friendly and curious and will climb up on the rocks near the sandy beach. The next stop is the fishing hamlet Arnarstapi and then Hellnar where you will have time to walk along the cliffs for half an hour; the view to the sea from this hike is breathtaking. In Djúpalónssandur you will discover incredible rock formations. The beaches are covered with small black stones which are unique. You will hike to one of the most impressive formations called Lóndrangar, which are a pair of rock pinnacles made of basalt approximately 70 m high. After enjoying the many amazing sites above ground level it is now time to journey towards the Center of the Earth! You will go caving in the Vatnshellir Lave Cave where you can see the tumult of the volcanic landscape up close. This cave was created by volcanic eruption 7.000 ago. You will also stop in Saxhóll which is an old 100 m high volcanic crater. From the top of the crater you can enjoy one of the most spectacular views in the area. At the end of the day, you will drive through three small fishing villages on the way to the atmospheric village of Stykkisholmur. Your accommodation is in cozy and comfortable rooms with private bathrooms. After a refreshing rest and breakfast at the hotel, you day starts on a high with a visit to the majestic Kirkjufell mountain, which is one of the most popular photo stops in Iceland. You will also visit the Bjarnarhöfn Shark Museum, where you can taste some traditional Icelandic shark with a local schnapps while viewing hundreds of fishing and boating artifacts. From there you drive to the historic Borgarfjordur area where you will see the great Hraunfossar, a series of waterfalls formed by rivulets streaming over a distance of about 900 m (almost 300 ft) across the Hallmundarhraun lava field. Another treat is the waterfall called Barnafoss. Its name, "the waterfall of the children," comes from an accident which is said to have taken place here in a previous century. Next you take in the sights at Deildartunguhver, the highest-flow hot spring in Europe, providing 180 liters pr second of 100°C hot water! Last but not least on the agenda for you is a visit to Krauma, the new natural geothermal baths & spa next to Deildartunguhver with admission fee included. There you can enjoy great facilities including five relaxing geothermal baths, a cold tub, and two saunas. A perfect way to end a great tour before heading back to Reykjavik.
Wonders of Snaefellsnes Peninsula - Private Tour from Reykjavik
Meet your guide at your hotel in Reykjavik and set out towards the Snaefellsjokull peninsula. Create a customized itinerary for your 12-hour tour that suits your interest. Learn about Icelandic settlement at the Settlement Center in Borgarnes or visit the Bjarnarhöfn Shark Museum, the largest producer of fermented shark meat, an Icelandic delicacy. Both entrance fees are included in the tour. Explore the natural wonders of Iceland at the Elborg Volcanic Crater, the ravine at Rauðfeldsgjá or Berserkjahraun Lava Field. Drive to Kirkjufell Mountain and observe its unique shape. See unique rock formations at the Gerduberg Basalt Columns at Lóndrangar or explore the black sand beach at Djúpalónssandur. Make a stop at Snæfellsnes National Park, which spans from the mountains to the shore. Visit the fishing villages of Arnarstapi, Hellnar and Stykkishólmur. Enjoy lunch and dinner in the Icelandic countryside (own expense). Your tour concludes back at your hotel in Reykjavik.