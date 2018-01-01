Snæfellsnes 2-Day Tour: Lava Cave, Waterfalls and Hot Springs

The day begins with a drive along the west coast through the town of Borgarnes to the beach in Ytri Tunga which is a well-known seal colony. The seals are friendly and curious and will climb up on the rocks near the sandy beach. The next stop is the fishing hamlet Arnarstapi and then Hellnar where you will have time to walk along the cliffs for half an hour; the view to the sea from this hike is breathtaking. In Djúpalónssandur you will discover incredible rock formations. The beaches are covered with small black stones which are unique. You will hike to one of the most impressive formations called Lóndrangar, which are a pair of rock pinnacles made of basalt approximately 70 m high. After enjoying the many amazing sites above ground level it is now time to journey towards the Center of the Earth! You will go caving in the Vatnshellir Lave Cave where you can see the tumult of the volcanic landscape up close. This cave was created by volcanic eruption 7.000 ago. You will also stop in Saxhóll which is an old 100 m high volcanic crater. From the top of the crater you can enjoy one of the most spectacular views in the area. At the end of the day, you will drive through three small fishing villages on the way to the atmospheric village of Stykkisholmur. Your accommodation is in cozy and comfortable rooms with private bathrooms. After a refreshing rest and breakfast at the hotel, you day starts on a high with a visit to the majestic Kirkjufell mountain, which is one of the most popular photo stops in Iceland. You will also visit the Bjarnarhöfn Shark Museum, where you can taste some traditional Icelandic shark with a local schnapps while viewing hundreds of fishing and boating artifacts. From there you drive to the historic Borgarfjordur area where you will see the great Hraunfossar, a series of waterfalls formed by rivulets streaming over a distance of about 900 m (almost 300 ft) across the Hallmundarhraun lava field. Another treat is the waterfall called Barnafoss. Its name, "the waterfall of the children," comes from an accident which is said to have taken place here in a previous century. Next you take in the sights at Deildartunguhver, the highest-flow hot spring in Europe, providing 180 liters pr second of 100°C hot water! Last but not least on the agenda for you is a visit to Krauma, the new natural geothermal baths & spa next to Deildartunguhver with admission fee included. There you can enjoy great facilities including five relaxing geothermal baths, a cold tub, and two saunas. A perfect way to end a great tour before heading back to Reykjavik.