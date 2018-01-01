Welcome to Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa

Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa, though benign enough, is unexciting. The region, though, is an important stop for anyone interested in archaeology. In the fields and fincas (plantations or farms) near the town stand great stone heads carved with grotesque faces and fine relief scenes, the product of the enigmatic Pipil culture that flourished here from about AD 500 to 700.

