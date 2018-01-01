Valle Dorado Resort and Water Park Weekend Getaway

You can choose your departure time from Antigua, Rio Dulce or Puerto Barrios. You will start your trip from the bus station of Litegua and drive for few hours to the wonderful water park of Valle Dorado Resort.This is a great tour including 2 nights with breakfast. The park is located in the middle of the dry forest of Zacapa. You will have fun and enjoy your weekend. For the most adventurous people, you can take one of the exciting tours like kayaks, horseback riding or canopy (Zip line). Enjoy the largest water slides and the refreshing swimming pool. Your tour ends with a transfer back to your hotel.