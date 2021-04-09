Limeni

The tiny village of Limeni, on the southern flank of aquamarine Limeni Bay, benefits from a stunning outlook, some choice waterside restaurants and excellent accommodation. It's name derives from the Greek for 'harbour', and this was indeed once a port for Areopoli. Patrick Leigh Fermor described it as totally undeveloped in the 1950s, though now the little cove is buzzy with visitors. It's 5km north of Areopoli.

    Teloneio

    This colourful seafront restaurant and bar serves imaginative fare – traditional Greek with a modern twist – such as roasted kritharaki (rice-shaped pasta…

    I Oka

    An offshoot of Teloneio opposite, this gets away from the seafood vibe of Limeni but still has top views over the water from its terrace. The menu is…

    Takis

    Takis lures in diners with simple yet beautifully prepared fresh fish – of course, the stunning setting, right over the turquoise water, helps. Take your…