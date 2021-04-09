Eat
Teloneio
This colourful seafront restaurant and bar serves imaginative fare – traditional Greek with a modern twist – such as roasted kritharaki (rice-shaped pasta…
The tiny village of Limeni, on the southern flank of aquamarine Limeni Bay, benefits from a stunning outlook, some choice waterside restaurants and excellent accommodation. It's name derives from the Greek for 'harbour', and this was indeed once a port for Areopoli. Patrick Leigh Fermor described it as totally undeveloped in the 1950s, though now the little cove is buzzy with visitors. It's 5km north of Areopoli.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Limeni.
An offshoot of Teloneio opposite, this gets away from the seafood vibe of Limeni but still has top views over the water from its terrace. The menu is…
Takis lures in diners with simple yet beautifully prepared fresh fish – of course, the stunning setting, right over the turquoise water, helps. Take your…