The tiny village of Limeni, on the southern flank of aquamarine Limeni Bay, benefits from a stunning outlook, some choice waterside restaurants and excellent accommodation. It's name derives from the Greek for 'harbour', and this was indeed once a port for Areopoli. Patrick Leigh Fermor described it as totally undeveloped in the 1950s, though now the little cove is buzzy with visitors. It's 5km north of Areopoli.