On the southeastern coast, opposite Turkey, pretty Pythagorio has a yacht-lined harbour and Samos’ main archaeological finds. All boats departing south from Samos leave from Pythagorio, including day trips to Samiopoula islet. A 1.5km walk west of Pythagorio brings you to a pristinely clean beach with umbrellas, toilets and decent swimming.

