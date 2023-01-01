Benaki Museum at 138 Pireos St

While the main Benaki Museum of Greek Culture displays the classical and traditional, this annexe focuses on modern and inventive. Apart from a few canvases by contemporary painters that are portraits of founder Antonis Benakis, there are no permanent exhibitions here, rather several rotating temporary exhibits, which can be excellent. Also check the schedule of musical performances in its atrium courtyard. It has a pleasant cafe and an excellent gift shop.

If you're planning to visit more than two of the Benaki museums, consider the €25 Benaki Museum Experience, a pass that is valid for one visit to each, over three months.