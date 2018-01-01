Welcome to Apollonia
The quirky Museum of Popular Art at the central junction contains a fun confusion of old costumes, textiles and photographs. Hours are erratic.
The main vehicular road cuts right through the centre of town, but park at the large free car park downhill from the village and walk up and into the warren of streets. At the central junction you’ll find all the services: banks, post office, pharmacy, bookshop, taxis and so on.
Top experiences in Apollonia
Food and drink
Apollonia activities
Classical Highlights of Albania 7-Day Tour
Day 1Tirana- Pick up at Tirana airport and transfer to Hotel. Visit the National Historic Museum in Tirana which offers an in depth introduction to Albanian history. Traditional Albanian restaurant suggestions for dinner will be given. Overnight in Tirana.Day 2Tirana – Shkodra - Kruja – Tirana (3.5 hours driving time). After breakfast we drive to Shkodra. Visit Rozafa Castle from where spectacular views all around can be admired. Proceed to Kruja - the centre of Albanian resistance against the Turks under our national hero Scanderbeg. Return and overnight in Tirana.Day 3Tirana – Ardenica – Apollonia – Vlora (3.5 hours driving time). Depart to Vlora where Albanian Independence was proclaimed. On the way we stop at the Monastery of Ardenica, supposed to have been built in the middle ages. Proceed to the ancient city of Apollonia situated on the famous Via Egnatia - one of the most important cities in Roman times. Afterwards we continue to Vlora.Day 4Vlora – Butrint (UNESCO) – Saranda (4.5 hours driving time). After an early breakfast we depart for Saranda. Drive on the spectacular Albanian Riviera looking down at the Ionian Sea.Then we continue past Saranda, to the ancient city of Butrint a UNESCO world heritage site and the most important archaeological discovery in Albania. Apart the beautiful antique ruins it has the added benefit of being situated in a beautiful peninsula, rich in flora and fauna. After the visits we return to Saranda for overnight.Day 5Saranda – Gjirokastra (UNESCO) – Berat (4.5 hours driving time).Drive to Berat. On our way lays Gjirokastra, a UNESCO site and museum town with beautiful and very distinctive architecture. Visit the medieval Castle which used to be a political prison during the communist dictatorship and the Ethnographic Museum which is also the house the Albanian dictator was born in. Overnight in Berat is a unique experience staying in houses up to 300 years old turned hotels.Day 6Berat (UNESCO) – Durres-Tirana (2.5 hours driving time).Visit the Castle and the Onufri Museum. Berat castle is of particular interest as people still live within its walls in their traditional houses, as have their ancestors for centuries. The castle used to have over 40 churches of which 7 still remain, including one turned into Onufri Museum. After this interesting experience we depart for Durres one of the oldest (founded in 627 B.C.) where we have lunch by the sea (optional). After lunch we take a sightseeing tour of the Amphitheatre situated in the middle of the modern city in an inhabited area, and the Archaeological museum. Tirana overnight.Day 7 Tirana-Airport
5-Day Albania Highlights Tour
Day 1: Tirana Airport – Apollonia – Vlora (2.5 hrs driving time)Pick up at Tirana airport and transfer to Vlora. Stop at the ancient city of Apollonia situated on the famous Via Egnatia - one of the most important cities in Roman times. Afterwards we continue to Vlora, the town of Albania’s Independence for the overnight stay.Day 2: Vlora – Butrint (UNESCO) – Saranda (4.5 hours driving time)After an early breakfast we depart for Saranda. Drive on the Albanian Riviera looking at the Ionian Sea. Stunning sceneries await us at the Llogara pass, about 1000 meters above sea level. Continue to Saranda, visit the ancient city of Butrint a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city was first settled by Greek colonists and was continuously inhabited for centuries forming archaeological layers of passing civilizations. It is situated in a beautiful peninsula among dense vegetation. Overnight in Saranda.Day 3: Saranda – Gjirokastra (UNESCO) – Berat (4.5 hours driving time)After an early breakfast we drive to Berat. Stop in Gjirokastra, a UNESCO site and museum town with very distinct architecture. Visit the Fortress used as the venue for the National Festival of Folk Song and Dance and has an Arms’ Museum with weapons from WWII. Next visit the Ethnographic Museum which is also the house where the Albanian dictator was born in. We depart for Berat one of the most attractive characteristic towns in Albania and a UNESCO protected site. In the afternoon explore the city of Berat independently. Overnight in Berat.Day 4: Berat (UNESCO) – Durres – Tirana (2.5 hours driving time)After breakfast we visit the Castle and the Onufri Museum. Berat castle is of particular interest as people still live within its walls in their traditional houses, as have their ancestors for centuries. The castle used to have over many churches of which 7 still remain, including one turned into Onufri Museum. Onufri was an Albanian Icon master painter of the 16th century who painted many orthodox churches in Albania and Greece. After this interesting experience we depart for Durres one of the oldest (founded in 627 B.C.) and most important cities in Albania. We take a sightseeing tour of the Amphitheatre situated in the middle of the modern city in an inhabited area. Continue to Tirana and take a sightseeing tour there. Overnight in Tirana.Day 5: Tirana – Airport (30 min driving time)After breakfast, free to explore until time of transfer to Airport.
14-Day Tour through Albania, Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro
Day 1: Transfer to Tirana and visit the National Museum of History. Afterwards take a driven tour of the major sites of Tirana, including the colourful buildings.Day 2:The archaeological site of Apollonia. After the visits continue on to Vlora where we stay overnight.Day 3: Depart to Saranda through the spectacular Albanian Riviera.Llogara National Park. Continue to the ancient city of Butrint, another UNESCO World Heritage site, considered the best archaeological site in Albania and one of the most important in the Balkans.Day 4: Depart for Gjirokastra, a UNESCO site. Afterwards, in Gjirokastra we visit the fortress part, Arms Museum and Ethnographic Museum.Day 5: Depart for Berat, one of the most visited and characteristic towns in Albania under the protection of UNESCO for its architectural uniqueness.Day 6: Depart for to the city of Ohrid. We stop at Elbasan for a visit at the castle. Afterwards proceed to Struga famous for its wall of water where the Black Drin River flows out of Lake Ohrid on its way to the Adriatic.Day 7We visit St. Sofia Church, a classic Orthodox Byzantine church, dominating the Old Town, demonstrates the link between Byzantine and Italian Renaissance art. Other visits include: Saint Painteleimon Church, The Holy Virgin of Peribleptos Church, Icon Gallery, and old Bazaar.Day 8: Drive to Stobi, archaeological site in Macedonia. Afterwards depart for Skopje. Visit the old Turkish bazaar, Mahmut Pasha Hammam, the memorial house of Mother Teresa, stone bridge and the Macedonia Plaza.Day 9: Visiting wonderful Gadima Cave. Next visit the 1389 Kosovo Battlefield and Sultan Murat’s grave. Visit Gracanica. Visit Ulpiana.Day 10: Visit Prizren, a true open air museum, one of the most beautiful towns of Kosovo. Rahoveci renowned wines; afterwards head towards Peja.Day 11: Drive to North West Kosovo and Montenegro takes us to Kolašin which is Montenegro's most famous ski resort, and its capital Podgorica. Day 12: Visit The Old City of Kotor. Cetinje is a town of immense historical heritage, founded in the 15th century. Day 13: On the way stop for a photo at Sveti Stefan. Afterwards proceed to Shkodra centre of Roman Catholicism in Albania. Overnight in Tirana.Day 14: Tirana-Airport