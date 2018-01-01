Classical Highlights of Albania 7-Day Tour

Day 1Tirana- Pick up at Tirana airport and transfer to Hotel. Visit the National Historic Museum in Tirana which offers an in depth introduction to Albanian history. Traditional Albanian restaurant suggestions for dinner will be given. Overnight in Tirana.Day 2Tirana – Shkodra - Kruja – Tirana (3.5 hours driving time). After breakfast we drive to Shkodra. Visit Rozafa Castle from where spectacular views all around can be admired. Proceed to Kruja - the centre of Albanian resistance against the Turks under our national hero Scanderbeg. Return and overnight in Tirana.Day 3Tirana – Ardenica – Apollonia – Vlora (3.5 hours driving time). Depart to Vlora where Albanian Independence was proclaimed. On the way we stop at the Monastery of Ardenica, supposed to have been built in the middle ages. Proceed to the ancient city of Apollonia situated on the famous Via Egnatia - one of the most important cities in Roman times. Afterwards we continue to Vlora.Day 4Vlora – Butrint (UNESCO) – Saranda (4.5 hours driving time). After an early breakfast we depart for Saranda. Drive on the spectacular Albanian Riviera looking down at the Ionian Sea.Then we continue past Saranda, to the ancient city of Butrint a UNESCO world heritage site and the most important archaeological discovery in Albania. Apart the beautiful antique ruins it has the added benefit of being situated in a beautiful peninsula, rich in flora and fauna. After the visits we return to Saranda for overnight.Day 5Saranda – Gjirokastra (UNESCO) – Berat (4.5 hours driving time).Drive to Berat. On our way lays Gjirokastra, a UNESCO site and museum town with beautiful and very distinctive architecture. Visit the medieval Castle which used to be a political prison during the communist dictatorship and the Ethnographic Museum which is also the house the Albanian dictator was born in. Overnight in Berat is a unique experience staying in houses up to 300 years old turned hotels.Day 6Berat (UNESCO) – Durres-Tirana (2.5 hours driving time).Visit the Castle and the Onufri Museum. Berat castle is of particular interest as people still live within its walls in their traditional houses, as have their ancestors for centuries. The castle used to have over 40 churches of which 7 still remain, including one turned into Onufri Museum. After this interesting experience we depart for Durres one of the oldest (founded in 627 B.C.) where we have lunch by the sea (optional). After lunch we take a sightseeing tour of the Amphitheatre situated in the middle of the modern city in an inhabited area, and the Archaeological museum. Tirana overnight.Day 7 Tirana-Airport