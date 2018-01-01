Welcome to Punkaharju

Punkaharju, the famous pine-covered esker (sand or gravel ridge) on the shore of Lake Saimaa, is touted in tourist brochures as ‘Finland’s national landscape’. The region was first declared a protected area by Tsar Alexander in 1803 and became a favoured summering spot for St Petersburg gentry. The unspoiled landscape is extremely picturesque and great for walking, cycling and cross-country skiing. It can be reached on an easy day trip from Savonlinna, but is also an appealing place to stay. For more information, go to www.visitpunkaharju.fi and www.nationalparks.fi/en/punkaharju.