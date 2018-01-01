Welcome to Savonlinna
Private Ecoboat Charter Cruise in Savonlinna
Get aboard this private charter sightseeing cruise in Savonlinna, VIP style. Ecoboat "Lady of the Lake" comes with a shelter and is weatherproof and comfortable. Silent electric engine is nature-friendly.During the trip you cruise from the market place to Savonlinna Castle, Old Ship Museum, Happy islands and back, and enjoy life. Skipper plays accordion and entertains you on request. Excellent for short visits in Savonlinna, you get lots of information and personal insights from skipper about Savonlinna, Saimaa and Finland. The small ecoboat can get you to places where big ships cannot go, such as around happy islands, near the castle, marketplace and much more. Highlights of the Tour include beauty of lake Saimaa, the old Castle seen from very near, happy moments around happy islands, silent ecoboat, the only one in Finland, accordion tunes in lake scenery - all topped off with personal service.
Ice Floating Experience by Olavinlinna Castle
Ice-floating near Olavinlinna Castle is a great winter extreme experience in Savonlinna for the courageous. You will be wearing a dry waterproof rescue suit during the safe, guided ice-floating session in frozen water. After safety briefing, all participants will get changed into a safety suit outside, by the river.Groups jump into the icy water together with a guide and can enjoy the freedom as the stream brings you on in the river, right by the old castle. Friends may watch and take photos from river bank while participants are in the river. When you get downstream, you will swim ashore and get back on land.You will get changed back into your dry clothes by the river. Hot drink will be offered after the adventure.
Savonlinna Custom Sightseeing Tour
This small-group sightseeing tour is an easy and comfortable way to explore Savonlinna city and its attractions. Guide will pick you up from your accommodation, bring on tour and return back after tour. Your personal guide/driver is at your service during the whole journey and will show you things that interest you most.This is a tailor made tour: you should explain to guide your personal interests and your guide will tell you the possibilities. You can visit cultural attractions and visit museums (provincial museum, forest museum Lusto, the old Olavinlinna Castle; please note entrance fees are at own expemse). You will learn about local life with the guide's insights about Finnish sauna, traditions, way of life and whatever you want to know about Finland. You may choose to go to local nature for a walk or enjoy a coffee in the wilderness; some of the spots in the area cater for this year round. In the winter time you can try something special like walking on ice or make an escape to snowy forest, in summer make a short walk to the forest or go picking seasonal berries and mushrooms. Fancy experiencing some activities while on the tour? This tour gives you an opportunity to try lots of seasonal activities that are on offer in the local area, such as winter time ice fishing, snow shoeing and visiting reindeer farm as well as summery sports such as canoeing, swimming, boating and fishing. Please note that any equipment rentals and guided extra activities may cost extra.