Savonlinna Custom Sightseeing Tour

This small-group sightseeing tour is an easy and comfortable way to explore Savonlinna city and its attractions. Guide will pick you up from your accommodation, bring on tour and return back after tour. Your personal guide/driver is at your service during the whole journey and will show you things that interest you most.This is a tailor made tour: you should explain to guide your personal interests and your guide will tell you the possibilities. You can visit cultural attractions and visit museums (provincial museum, forest museum Lusto, the old Olavinlinna Castle; please note entrance fees are at own expemse). You will learn about local life with the guide's insights about Finnish sauna, traditions, way of life and whatever you want to know about Finland. You may choose to go to local nature for a walk or enjoy a coffee in the wilderness; some of the spots in the area cater for this year round. In the winter time you can try something special like walking on ice or make an escape to snowy forest, in summer make a short walk to the forest or go picking seasonal berries and mushrooms. Fancy experiencing some activities while on the tour? This tour gives you an opportunity to try lots of seasonal activities that are on offer in the local area, such as winter time ice fishing, snow shoeing and visiting reindeer farm as well as summery sports such as canoeing, swimming, boating and fishing. Please note that any equipment rentals and guided extra activities may cost extra.