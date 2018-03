Welcome to Patvinsuo National Park

This large marshland area between Lieksa and Ilomantsi is a habitat for swans and cranes, and if you’re extremely lucky you might see bears. Using the pitkospuu (boardwalk) network, you can easily hike around; there are 80km of marked trails in all, including three marked nature trails (between 3km and 4.5km long), and several challenging hiking routes (mostly half-day walks).