Romantic Private Cruise in Mikkeli

Enjoy a unique charter sightseeing cruise from Mikkeli to lake Saimaa. The environmentally friendly Ecoboat "Lady of the Lake" is covered, weatherproof and comfortable. The Ecoboat will ensure a nice cruising experience with friends or your loved one. You will meet at the boat harbour of Mikkeli. Skipper will first explain to you about Lake Saimaa boating network and the local history. Then you head to lake Saimaa. Your skipper will show you the new Housing Fair area along the way. In the summer time the original Finns' favourite music is accordion by lake shore. Your skipper will stop the boat in a beautiful spot, serve you evening tea and grab his accordion. Live waltz tunes in the lake scenery create a nice atmosphere and a romantic setting for you. When you return back to Mikkeli, feel free to ask the skipper about Finnish traditions or anything you want to know about Finland.