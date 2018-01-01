Welcome to Pärnu
In truth, most of Pärnu is quite docile, with leafy streets and expansive parks intermingling with turn-of-the-20th-century villas that reflect the town’s fashionable, more decorous past. Older visitors from Finland and the former Soviet Union still visit, seeking rest, rejuvenation and Pärnu’s vaunted mud treatments.
Highlights of Baltic States in 8 Days
DAY 1. (Sun): Arrival Vilnius. Arrival in Vilnius, optional transfer to Hotel Radisson Blu Lietuva**** or similar, check-in, welcome meeting. DAY 2. (Mon): Vilnius. Vilnius is known for its more than 1.200 medieval buildings and 48 churches. The morning sightseeing tour includes a panoramic tour of the city. The afternoon offers an optional excursion to Trakai, the medieval capital of Lithuania, with the well preserved Trakai Castle, beautifully located on an island in Lake Galve. In the evening enjoy an optional folklore dinner. DAY 3. (Tue): Vilnius-Riga. Heading for Riga, the first stop is the Hill of Crosses, one of the most holy sites of Catholic Lithuania. After crossing into Latvia we soon reach the magnificent Rundale Palace. Following a guided tour of the palace we travel through the rolling hills of Southern Latvia to reach Riga late afternoon, check-in at Hotel Mercure Riga**** or similar. DAY 4. (Wed): Riga. Before we get acquainted with Riga we have the possibility of discovering medieval Latvia. The optional tour for this morning takes us to the stunning scenery of the Gauja National Park and the town of Sigulda. We listen to the medieval Latvian legend of the Rose of Turaida and see the ruins of the Episcopal Castle and of the Castle of the Knights of the Sword before we return to Riga. The afternoon offers an optional visit to the Ethnographical Open Air Museum, a spacious exposition of 18th century country life. The evening offers an optional organ concert. DAY 5. (Thu): Riga. Founded in 1201 by the German bishop Albert, Riga is the largest of the three Baltic capitals and boasts a real kaleidoscope of architectural styles. The walking tour of the Old Town includes Riga Castle, the Dome Cathedral, St. Peter’s Church, the Swedish Gate, the Three Brothers, the Large and Small Guilds and the Freedom Monument. In the evening enjoy an optional Latvian dinner. DAY 6. (Fri): Riga-Tallinn. The tour continues along the coastal highway to the Estonian summer resort of Parnu. We do a short tour of the resort before we continue through the North Estonian land of forests and arrive in Tallinn early afternoon, check-in at the Hotel Radisson Blu Olympia**** or similar. DAY 7. (Sat): Tallinn. Tallinn is a charming blend of medieval tranquillity and modern urban life. The sightseeing tour takes us around the old medieval city walls and into the Old Town where we see Toompea Castle, Dome Church, Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, medieval Old Town Hall and Great Guild Hall. In the afternoon an optional excursion is offered to Kadriorg Park and visit to KUMU, the award-winning new Estonian Art museum, with its collections of classic and contemporary fine art. DAY 8. (Sun): Tallinn Departure. Optional transfer to airport.
Summer Capital Pärnu - One Day Trip
Access & Activities: by coach: Pärnu-Tallinn 128km, 1.45 hours; closest golf courses 11km, 15min; several music festivals during the Summer; beach on Pärnu over 20km, coastal area over 120km.Pärnu is often called as the Summer capital of Estonia.Enjoy your day tour to Pärnu: comfortable coach takes you from Tallinn to Pärnu, where you will meet you local English speaking guide. After a 1.5 hours walking tour through the narrow and picturesque old town streets. After the tour get a taste of local food - light lunch at local restaurant is the perfect break before you will discover Pärnu on your own.Just a short walk from city center, passing by the wooden architecture villas you'll have time to spend the rest of your day at the beach!
Mini Baltic Tour: Riga - Sigulda - Parnu - Tallinn - Riga
This Mini Baltic tour includes two options with guide or without guide. So you can choose either to explore on your own or take a guide and discover Baltics together. Also tour can work both ways starting in Riga or in Tallinn. 8:30 Pick up at hotel 9:30 At Sigulda (see the main sights) 11:30 Travel to Parnu 14:00 Lunch and walk in the city 16:00 Set off to Tallinn 18:00 Arrive in Tallinn check our the city or drop off at your hotel 19:30 Depart from Tallinn back to Riga This schedule is approximate and may change or can be changed to adjust to your needs. No entry fees are included in the price (Turaida castle, Bobsleigh Track).