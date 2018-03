Welcome to Muhu

Connected to Saaremaa by a 2.5km causeway, the island of Muhu has the undeserved reputation as the ‘doormat’ for the bigger island – lots of people passing through on their way from the ferry, but few stopping. In fact, Estonia’s third-biggest island offers plenty of excuses to hang around, not least one of the country’s best restaurants and some excellent accommodation options. There’s no tourist office on the island, but there’s lots of good information online at www.muhu.info.