Welcome to Kärdla
Hiiumaa’s ‘capital’ grew up around a cloth factory founded in 1829 and destroyed during WWII. It’s a green town full of gardens and tree-lined streets, with a sleepy atmosphere and few diversions. Still, it’s Hiiumaa’s centre for services of all kinds and if you need to stock up on provisions, it has a couple of supermarkets.
The town sits on the edge of the world’s ‘best-preserved Palaeozoic meteorite crater’, not that you’d know it as, despite being 4km in diameter, it’s barely visible. It’s fair to say that you wouldn’t want to have been visiting here 455 million years ago when the impact occurred.
