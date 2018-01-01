5 Day York and the Lake District (Small Group) Tour from Edinburgh

Day 1 We’ll depart Scotland’s capital city Edinburgh and journey south to visit Melrose and Melrose Abbey*. We’ll then cross the border into England and visit the ancient site of Hadrian’s Wall*. This is an incredible artifact set amongst wild landscape. With many extraordinary stopping points your guide will be able to advise the best places to visit. Our overnight stop will be in Keswick, nestled between the Skiddaw Mountains and Derwentwater Lake in the Lake District National Park. Day 2 We’ll begin our day with an Ullswater "Steamers” boat trip* which will take in the length of Ullswater, the most beautiful of the English lakes to enjoy some spectacular views. We’ll drive the Lake District’s highest pass as we make our way to Bowness-on-Windermere, a delightful setting for lunch. Our route continues to the village of Hawkshead, home to Beatrix Potter’s cottage. Our final stop of the day will be at the dramatically sited Neolithic Castlerigg Standing Stones. With Helvellyn and High Seat as a backdrop, you can’t help but be blown away by this amazing place. Day 3 Today, we’ll say goodbye to Keswick and make our way to Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. England’s highest market town is home to the Wensleydale Cheese Factory*, a cheese made popular again by the animated characters Wallace and Gromit. It’s the perfect place for a fun-filled morning snack. From here, we make our way to Aysgarth, where you can take in the stunning Aysgarth Waterfalls. These three impressive waterfalls are surrounded by peaceful woodland. We’ll also stop in Skipton, a picturesque market town for a short comfort break, before reaching York in the early evening to check-in to our accommodation and get settled. Day 4 On day four, you’ll have a full day to explore York by yourself. Enjoy the sites such as York Minster, York Castle Museum and the Shambles. We invite you to join us on an included short walking tour, but this is completely up to you how you spend your day in York! Day 5 On our final day, we’ll stop at the pretty market town of Richmond, it’s a short walk to the Castle from the center of town, or you can enjoy afternoon tea and a wander. We then head to Alnwick, where you can opt to visit the beautiful Alnwick Castle* (you may recognise it from the Harry Potter flying scenes!) or explore the town of Alnwick itself. It’s home to the incredible Barter Books, a magical second-hand book shop in a converted Victorian railway station. Our next stop is Dunbar where you can enjoy stunning coastal views before we return to our departure city of Edinburgh.