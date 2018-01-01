Yorkshire Dales Day Trip from York

This small-group guided day trip from York takes you to the stunning landscape of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, including Wensleydale, Littondale and Nidderdale. The tour departs at 9.00am from a centrally located meeting point near York Minster and heads off for the Yorkshire Dales National Park.To ensure personal service and comfort, the tour capacity is limited to 16 passengers and the Minicoach is equipped with air-con. The first stop is at Wensleydale’s most famous landmark, the 14th century Bolton Castle which once housed Mary Queen of Scots, where you will have the opportunity to enjoy and photograph the magnificent views over Wensleydale, learn a bit about the history of the area from your Guide, or just have a leisurely Yorkshire Brew in the medieval castle’s Tea Room!You will then make the short journey to Aysgarth to see and photograph the major falls which were a filming location for Robin Hood – Prince of Thieves, before following the scenic route to Hawes, passing through the traditional Dales village of Askrigg, the filming location for "Darrowby" in the James Herriot "All Creatures Great and Small" TV series.Spend one and a half hours in Hawes, the highest Market Town in England, where you can maybe grab some lunch and see how cheese is made at the world famous Wensleydale Creamery Visitor Centre, visit the Dales Countryside Museum or just explore the quaint shops and cafes of the town itself - the choice is yours! After Hawes you will head into the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park for some photo stops as you pass through the picturesque traditional Dales villages along the meandering route of the River Wharfe.Arrive in the stunning setting of the conservation village of Arncliffe where you will see the famous Falcon Inn, the original "Woolpack" in the "Emmerdale Farm" TV series. You can join your guide for a walking tour of the village or just stay and enjoy a drink with the locals in the Falcon Inn, whichever you prefer! Continue your journey through the beautiful countryside of the National Park, passing Kilnsey Crag and the village of Grassington, then into the rolling hills of Nidderdale, an area of outstanding natural beauty.The final stop is in the charming little town of Pateley Bridge, category winner in the Great British High Street Competition in 2016, where you will have the option to visit "The Oldest Sweet Shop in the World" (2014 Guinness Book of Records), before heading back to York.The tour arrives back at the meeting point in York at around 5:45pm but you should not book onward travel arrangements too close to the time of arrival back in York just in case of traffic problems.