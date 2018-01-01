Welcome to Tetbury

Once a prosperous wool-trading centre, Tetbury, 10 miles southwest of Cirencester, is an appealing town of busy streets lined with medieval cottages, sturdy old town houses and Georgian gems. It's a great place for antiques fans, with a shop of old curios on almost every corner. There's a royal connection too: Charles, Prince of Wales, lives at Highgrove, a mile southwest of town.