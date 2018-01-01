Welcome to Stow-on-the-Wold

The highest town in the Cotswolds (244m), 4.5 miles south of Moreton-in-Marsh, Stow is anchored by a large market square surrounded by handsome buildings and steep-walled alleyways, originally used to funnel sheep into the fair. It's still an important market town and has long held a strategic place in Cotswold history, standing on the Roman Fosse Way (now the A429 here) and at the junction of six roads. Today it's famous for its twice-yearly Stow Horse Fair, and at other times, it attracts plenty of visitors with its scenic hilltop market-town appeal.