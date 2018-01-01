2-Day Cotswolds, Bath and Oxford Small-Group Tour from London

Leave the hustle and bustle of London behind for two lovely days in the picturesque English countryside. This two-day tour takes you to the Cotswolds, Bath and Oxford. Day 1: Your first destination is Wiltshire, a rural county of small villages and scenic landscapes, perfect for a relaxing day in the country. Visit the three stone circles of Avebury, the lesser-known sister of Stonehenge. Stop by the Marlborough White Horse, which is a hill figure, cut in the ground in 1804 by school pupils and the Abbey house, which was once home to the Talbot family. Then head to the village of Lacock, the setting for many TV and film productions, including Pride and Prejudice and the Harry Potter films. Your guide will then take you to the city of Bath, famous for its Georgian architecture, where you will see the city’s renowned Roman Baths. You'll have enough free time there to explore the town and grab lunch. (at owns expense) Take a deep breath of the hot steam and feel a bit like the Romans felt 2000 years ago. Your first day ends in Cirencester, a small market town in the heart of the Cotswolds, where you’ll stay the night in your choice of either a 3-star bed and breakfast or 3-star hotel. Your guide will recommend you some local restaurants, where you can enjoy your dinner (at own expense).Day 2:After breakfast (included), explore more of the Cotswolds. Visit Bibury, a village that typifies the region’; Stow-on-the Wold, a small market town; and Bampton, better known as Downton Village where scenes from the hit Downton Abbey TV series are filmed.Last but not least, make your way to Oxford and discover the charming college courtyards and winding alleys. Harry Potter fans may recognize a few places used in the films! Head back to London with a new appreciation for the English countryside.