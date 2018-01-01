Welcome to Burford
Oxford, Cotswolds, Stratford-upon-Avon Guided Tour from London
Make your own way to the meeting point in central London, then board a comfortable mini-coach for a scenic 100-mile (161-kilometer) drive to your first destination, Stratford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of England’s greatest playwright, William Shakespeare. Your guide shares informative commentary as you stop at the places in Stratford-upon-Avon that are relevant to Shakespeare's life, including Shakespeare’s Birthplace— the 16th-century house where he was born and lived until he was a young man; Holy Trinity Church—where he was baptized and buried; and his school.After exploring the bard’s home town, stop briefly in Shottery for a photo op of the thatched-roof cottage of Anne Hathaway, Shakespeare’s wife. Then continue south to reach the Cotswolds, a beautiful region that became prosperous in the Middle Ages due to the wool trade. Drive along one-track lanes that pass through gentle rolling hills, honey-colored villages, green pastures and ancient churches. With your guide, see the medieval village of Burford, explore the Coln Valley, and see the villages of Upper and Lower Slaughter before stopping for lunch (own expense) in the market town of Stow-on-the-Wold.After lunch, leave the Cotswolds and go to the city of Oxford, home to prestigious Oxford University, which was founded in 1167. Follow your guide on a leisurely walk around the university grounds, passing by colleges such as All Souls and the Divinity School, and spots where famous writers, artists and inventors studied. Hear about locals like J.R.R.Tolkien, CS Lewis and Lewis Carroll, and see locations that were used in Harry Potter movie scenes. Have time to explore Oxford’s narrow streets and town center on your own, before returning to London in the evening.
Blenheim Palace and the Cotswolds Tour from London
Depart from Fountain Square (123-151 Buckingham Palace Road) in London and make your way to Blenheim Palace. Arrive early in order to ensure a nearly private visit of the fairy-tale mansion. View the impressive State Rooms, walk through the well maintained gardens designed by Capability Brown, and grab a photo opportunity at the lake.Head next through the Cotswolds, taking in the countryside, sleepy villages, and bustling market towns on a tour of one of England’s most pretty regions. Drive to the sleepy town of Burford, built on a steep high street leading to the River Windrush and its medieval bridge. A lunch pack will be included.See the picturesque village of Bourton-on-the-Water, also known as the ‘Venice of the Cotswolds’. Take time to explore the low bridges and wander along the Main Street. Top off the day with a visit to the enchanting Stow-on-the-Wold, the highest town in the Cotswolds. Estimated arrival time back to London is around 6.30pm.
Oxford and Cotswolds Full-Day Small-Group Tour from London
Departing at 9:15am from the Greenline Coach Terminal, your guided tour will head northwest out of London, passing close to Pinewood Film Studios and through the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The picturesque countryside here is stunning and has inspired the television shows, Midsummer Murder and Vicar of Dibley. Your first stop is Oxford, where you have time to explore the beautiful listed buildings. Explore the legendary Oxford University; climb one of the vantage points to take in the skyline, or admire the art and antiquities on display in the Ashmolean Museum. The choice is yours. After lunch (own expense), spend the afternoon touring the beautiful villages of the Cotswolds, with their tiny ironstone cottages that have remained unchanged for centuries. Visit Bampton, a village with a long association with traditional Morris Dancing. You can explore the magnificent parish church of St Mary, where many iconic scenes from Downton Abbey were filmed. The next stop is in Burford, a small market town known as the ‘Gateway to the Cotswolds’. While you're there, perhaps enjoy a traditional English ‘Afternoon Tea’ (optional, for purchase). Finally, make the short journey to Bibury, described by William Morris as 'the prettiest village in England', and the place that Henry T Ford wished to dismantle and ship back to the USA. Here, have time to stroll down fairytale-like Arlington Row. After a full day exploring the city of Oxford and the villages of the Cotswolds, set out on the return journey to London. The return time is estimated at approximately 7pm. You'll be dropped off at your original departure point.
Oxford, the Cotswolds and Stratford-upon-Avon Tour
Meet your guide in central Oxford, and then hop inside an air-conditioned minivan and head to Stratford-upon-Avon, where Shakespeare was born. Learn about the town’s famous ex-resident on a minibus tour of Stratford, including his school and the Holy Trinity Church where the playwright and poet was baptized and buried. Hop out of your minivan and head inside Shakespeare’s Birthplace — now a museum — and see a range of exhibits about the beloved bard. Next, make a brief stop in Shottery for photos of the thatched-roof English cottage of Anne Hathaway, Shakespeare’s wife. Then, continue to the Cotswolds, the attractive region that prospered from its wool trade during the Middle Ages. Admire the scenery as you travel along tiny one-track lanes through gently rolling hills, and gaze at the golden-stone villages, green pastures and pretty churches that adorn the landscape. With your guide, walk around the village of Burford, explore the delightful Coln Valley and tour the villages of Upper and Lower Slaughter before lunch (own expense) in the market town of Stow-on-the-Wold.When the time comes, take a seat inside to your minivan and travel back to Oxford. Upon your return, set off on a walking tour around the genteel city, famed for its prestigious university. Stroll around the city center and look out for the some of the notable university buildings, seeing some of the eminent colleges such as All Souls, Christ Church and Divinity School, and learn about the well-known writers, artists and politicians who studied inside the colleges’ walls.Hear about the lives of JR Tolkien, CS Lewis and Lewis Carroll — who each lived in the city — and see places used as filming sites in the popular Harry Potter movies. Your tour then concludes near Oxford train station, leaving you free to continue exploring the city's narrow streets and lanes as you wish.
Cotswolds Half-Day Trip from Oxford
Your ‘Cotswold Taster’ begins with a drive to Burford (the Gateway to the Cotswolds) through Minster Lovell, with its its attractive thatched houses and ruined Hall – and the beautiful villages of Asthall and Swinbrook (home to the Mitford sisters). Continue through the quarrying villages of Taynton and the Barringtons, and arrive in Bourton-on-the-Water, the Venice of the Cotswolds – with its delightful bridges over the River Windrush.From there follow a picturesque route through Lower Swell to Stow-on-the-Wold, the highest town in the Cotswolds. Here, enjoy exploring the narrow streets with their quaint shops and cafes. Return to Oxford via the bustling market town of Chipping Norton, with a final stop in Woodstock, the site of Blenheim Palace (birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill) before returning back to Oxford.
The Cotswolds Day Trip from London
After your central London pickup, we depart London and head for Burford. Upon arrival in the small picturesque town, you will give given free time to explore. The main street in the town slopes gently down to the river Windrush and is lined with lots of old houses and ancient cottages all of which appear to have not changed since Tudor times .There are also wonderful little side streets to explore, old pubs, tea and antique shops aplenty. You may wish to visit the town’s museum, The Tolsey, an early Tudor building which holds two rooms of exhibits which tell of the trades that once flourished, from brewing, to leatherworking (please note: The museum is open from April to October, afternoons Tuesday to Sunday).We then will go on to visit Bourton on the Water where you will again have free time to enjoy this beautiful area and grab some lunch (own expense). Bourton-on-the-Water is a village that is know for it's quaint High Street, and the River Windrush that is crossed by several stone bridges. Bourton has been referred to as the "Venice of the Cotswolds". You may wish to visit The Dragonfly Maze during our stop, and walk round the half a mile of pathways looking out for the 14 numbered clues. Or perhaps you could visit Birdland, and see its nine acres of woodland, river and gardens. The natural setting is inhabited by over 500 birds. Flamingos, pelicans, penguins, storks, and waterfowl can be seen here as well as over 50 aviaries of parrots, falcons, pheasants and many more!We will then depart Bourton on the Water and begin our journey back to central London. Your tour manager will be sure to point out the villages and views of the countryside during our return drive as well as the exciting history of the area. The will also make stop for photos throughout. Our approximate arrival time back into London is 6:30pm.