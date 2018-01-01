The Cotswolds Day Trip from London

After your central London pickup, we depart London and head for Burford. Upon arrival in the small picturesque town, you will give given free time to explore. The main street in the town slopes gently down to the river Windrush and is lined with lots of old houses and ancient cottages all of which appear to have not changed since Tudor times .There are also wonderful little side streets to explore, old pubs, tea and antique shops aplenty. You may wish to visit the town’s museum, The Tolsey, an early Tudor building which holds two rooms of exhibits which tell of the trades that once flourished, from brewing, to leatherworking (please note: The museum is open from April to October, afternoons Tuesday to Sunday).We then will go on to visit Bourton on the Water where you will again have free time to enjoy this beautiful area and grab some lunch (own expense). Bourton-on-the-Water is a village that is know for it's quaint High Street, and the River Windrush that is crossed by several stone bridges. Bourton has been referred to as the "Venice of the Cotswolds". You may wish to visit The Dragonfly Maze during our stop, and walk round the half a mile of pathways looking out for the 14 numbered clues. Or perhaps you could visit Birdland, and see its nine acres of woodland, river and gardens. The natural setting is inhabited by over 500 birds. Flamingos, pelicans, penguins, storks, and waterfowl can be seen here as well as over 50 aviaries of parrots, falcons, pheasants and many more!We will then depart Bourton on the Water and begin our journey back to central London. Your tour manager will be sure to point out the villages and views of the countryside during our return drive as well as the exciting history of the area. The will also make stop for photos throughout. Our approximate arrival time back into London is 6:30pm.