Cotswolds Cycle Tours or Driving Tours from Oxford

A) DRIVING TOURS:Departing from Oxford city or your hotel at default start time of 10am & returning approx 5pm or 6pm to Oxford, these tours will visit some of the most famous & scenic villages in the Cotswolds region, such as Bourton on the Water & Broadway Tower & lunch stop at Broadway. Itinerary route is flexible. Driving tours require as much advance notice as possible, in order to hire the vehicle & driver. Due to this fact, even if you only want to book for 1, 2 or 3 persons, we require you to pay for at least 4 persons. 99% of the time, you are effectively booking a private group tour and thus the rates reflect that fact. Advance booking is required but for same day bookings, just call up Viator support to check if there are still spaces.B) CYCLE TOURS:Enjoy an active but not too active cycle trip through the Cotswolds. Tours start at 10am at different locations in the Cotswolds, located outside of Oxford, which can be reached on public transport from Oxford, so please expect an early start departing from Oxford any time from approx 8.30am or 9am. Tours end at 4pm. Advance booking is required but for same day bookings, just call up Viator support to check if there are still spaces. Please note children aged under 14 are not permitted to ride e bikes (electronic bikes). Youths are priced at same cost as adults on this tour. The routes are fixed itineraries which have different start points, depending on which day of the week you want to book. Details of exact start point and route and train or bus departure time from Oxford, will be given at time of booking tour. All routes cover scenic villages and have lunch stop. In case of very wet weather, cycle tours may be cancelled by us the day before the tour and you will be refunded 100%. Depending on circumstances, we may also however offer you the option of a substitute activity such a private walking tour of Oxford university or a tour to Blenheim palace or a driving tour of the Cotswolds.