Welcome to Broadway
If the village of Snowshill, 2.5 miles south, looks familiar, that’s because it featured in hit film Bridget Jones’s Diary. A local house was used as Bridget’s parents’ home.
Top experiences in Broadway
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Broadway activities
Kinky Boots the Musical in London
Factory owner, Charlie Price, is finding it difficult to live up to his father’s expectations and maintain the family business Price and Son. With the future of the factory hanging in the balance the stimulus the shoe factory needs is found when Charlie sparks up an unlikely friendship with Lola, the glamorous high-heeled dancer who needs a new pair of stilettos! With songs by the Grammy and Tony winner pop sensation Cyndi Lauper and choreography and direction by the twice Tony winner Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde and Hairspray), it is hardly surprising Kinky Boots has been described as a “Feel-good extravaganza.” This joyous musical celebration is about the friendships we discover, and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.This highly energetic musical has a book by Broadway legend and four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein.Kinky Boots is also no stranger to awards, having won six Tony Awards on Broadway, including for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Choreography.Make the most of your night at the theater by upgrading your ticket to include a delicious 2-course pre-show dinner at Boulevard Brasserie, a classic French brasserie in the heart of Covent Garden's Opera Quarter. Serving great food since 1991, this grande dame of brasseries is the perfect place to soak up Covent Garden's unique and vibrant atmosphere. Head Chef Eugen Mati and her team look forward to preparing for you classic French brasserie fare as well as dishes that recognise the influences of different countries across the Mediterranean.
The Book of Mormon Theater Show in London
After taking Broadway by storm, the multi-award winning religious musical satire The Book of Mormon is one of London’s hottest West End theater shows. It tells the story of two young Mormon missionaries who are sent to a small town in Uganda to spread the word of the Latter-day Saints. Immediately robbed at gunpoint by a warlord who terrorizes the local villages, the duo battle with their own beliefs in order to help make a change to the town that is threatened by famine, poverty and AIDS.After making your own way to the theater, reign in your shock and let loose your laughter as you watch the young missionaries attempt to share the scriptures with the local people. Instant classics such as ‘Turn It Off’ and ‘Hasa Diga Eebowai’ will have your toes tapping and your feet stomping as the cast bring to life The Book of Mormon’s catchy songs — in fact, the Broadway cast recording was the highest-charting Broadway cast album in more than four decades!You have the choice of two seating options for the performance inside the Prince of Wales Theatre. Standard priced seats offer a good view of the stage and are usually located in the rear stalls (stage level) or dress (upper) circle. Alternatively, opt for top priced seating to enjoy a full view of the stage and close-up views of the stars. The performance lasts 2.5 hours and includes an interval break, so there's plenty of time left to explore London's night-life on your own. Make the most of a memorable evening and enjoy a pre-show dinner at Mint Leaf. Serving Indian cuisine, Mint Leaf Restaurant has something for everyone and is situated right in the heart of London's theatre district. Sample menus can be viewed in the itinerary section (below).
Cotswolds Day Trip from Oxford
You start your unforgettable Cotswold journey driving to Burford (the Gateway to the Cotswolds) through Minster Lovell, with its its attractive thatched houses and ruined Hall – and the beautiful villages of Asthall and Swinbrook (home to the Mitford sisters).Continuing through the quarrying villages of Taynton and the Barringtons to Bourton-on-the-Water (the Venice of the Cotswolds – with its delightful bridges over the River Windrush).From Bourton-on-the-Water your route takes you through some enchanting Cotswold villages to Broadway – the village which inspired artists and writers, such as Frank Millet, J M Barrie and William Morris.After a lunch stop you continue on to the beautiful market town of Chipping Campden, often considered the centre of the Arts and Crafts movement in the Cotswolds and then on to Stow-on-the-Wold, the highest town in the Cotswolds. Here you can browse among the narrow footpaths and the antique shops and art galleries.You return to Oxford via the bustling market town of Chipping Norton with our final stop in Woodstock, the site of Blenheim Palace (birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill).
42nd Street Theater Show in London
42nd Street is the song and dance, American dream fable of Broadway. Young Peggy Sawyer is fresh off the bus from small-town America and just another face in the chorus line on Broadway’s newest show. But when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy might just have the shot at stardom she’s always dreamed of... Make the most of your night at the theater by upgrading your ticket to include a delicious 2-course pre-show dinner at Boulevard Brasserie, a classic French brasserie in the heart of Covent Garden's Opera Quarter. Serving great food since 1991, this grande dame of brasseries is the perfect place to soak up Covent Garden's unique and vibrant atmosphere. Head Chef Eugen Mati and her team look forward to preparing for you classic French brasserie fare as well as dishes that recognise the influences of different countries across the Mediterranean.
Cotswolds Cycle Tours or Driving Tours from Oxford
A) DRIVING TOURS:Departing from Oxford city or your hotel at default start time of 10am & returning approx 5pm or 6pm to Oxford, these tours will visit some of the most famous & scenic villages in the Cotswolds region, such as Bourton on the Water & Broadway Tower & lunch stop at Broadway. Itinerary route is flexible. Driving tours require as much advance notice as possible, in order to hire the vehicle & driver. Due to this fact, even if you only want to book for 1, 2 or 3 persons, we require you to pay for at least 4 persons. 99% of the time, you are effectively booking a private group tour and thus the rates reflect that fact. Advance booking is required but for same day bookings, just call up Viator support to check if there are still spaces.B) CYCLE TOURS:Enjoy an active but not too active cycle trip through the Cotswolds. Tours start at 10am at different locations in the Cotswolds, located outside of Oxford, which can be reached on public transport from Oxford, so please expect an early start departing from Oxford any time from approx 8.30am or 9am. Tours end at 4pm. Advance booking is required but for same day bookings, just call up Viator support to check if there are still spaces. Please note children aged under 14 are not permitted to ride e bikes (electronic bikes). Youths are priced at same cost as adults on this tour. The routes are fixed itineraries which have different start points, depending on which day of the week you want to book. Details of exact start point and route and train or bus departure time from Oxford, will be given at time of booking tour. All routes cover scenic villages and have lunch stop. In case of very wet weather, cycle tours may be cancelled by us the day before the tour and you will be refunded 100%. Depending on circumstances, we may also however offer you the option of a substitute activity such a private walking tour of Oxford university or a tour to Blenheim palace or a driving tour of the Cotswolds.
The Little Mermiad
Audiences of all ages will delight in an entirely new concept in entertainment: all front row seating, intimate surroundings, and a friendly cast that will meet and greet - pose for pictures immediately following the show. Don’t miss the chance to experience Mystic Dark Rooms unique entertainment with ‘The Little Mermaid.’ If you loved the Disney film, you’ll want to see your favorite characters come to life in this rendition set to the Broadway score. Whether a fan of the arts or just someone who wants to be amazed, this show is a must see! International dance artists give you an up-close display of their talents against a towering backdrop and stunning special effects. Book your early or late afternoon show ticket for spectacular viewing, VIP front row seating and treatment, all in an intimate venue with some amazingly talented performers. The family style atmosphere is inviting. You’ll immediately feel like you belong. Engage with the friendly cast and snap some great souvenir photos after the show, during this 75-minute high-energy stage adventure.