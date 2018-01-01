Welcome to Fowey
In many ways, Fowey feels like Padstow's south-coast sister; a workaday port turned well-heeled holiday town, with a tumble of pastel-coloured houses, portside pubs and tiered terraces overlooking the wooded banks of the Fowey River. The town's wealth was founded on the export of china clay from the St Austell pits, but it's been an important port since Elizabethan times, and later became the adopted home of the thriller writer Daphne du Maurier, who used the nearby house at Menabilly Barton as the inspiration for Rebecca.
Today it's an attractive and increasingly upmarket town, handy for exploring Cornwall's southeastern corner.
A few miles north along the creek, the riverside hamlet of Golant is also well worth a detour, with a waterfront pub for lunch and excellent kayaking opportunities.
