Welcome to Fowey

In many ways, Fowey feels like Padstow's south-coast sister; a workaday port turned well-heeled holiday town, with a tumble of pastel-coloured houses, portside pubs and tiered terraces overlooking the wooded banks of the Fowey River. The town's wealth was founded on the export of china clay from the St Austell pits, but it's been an important port since Elizabethan times, and later became the adopted home of the thriller writer Daphne du Maurier, who used the nearby house at Menabilly Barton as the inspiration for Rebecca.

Read More

Today it's an attractive and increasingly upmarket town, handy for exploring Cornwall's southeastern corner.

A few miles north along the creek, the riverside hamlet of Golant is also well worth a detour, with a waterfront pub for lunch and excellent kayaking opportunities.

Read Less

Top experiences in Fowey

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for Image for